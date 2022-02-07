ACT vs DRX Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's European Cricket League T10 Match - February 7th, 2022

Schedule - 2:30pm

Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux will lock horns in the fourth match of the European Cricket League, Group A at Cartama Oval, Cartama on February 7, Monday.

Though both sides have good enough players, the Austrian Cricket Tigers have a lot of experienced players. Some of them played multiple ECS games and they would know what exactly would be on offer in the competition.

Dreux, relatively, don’t have match-winners on their side, but this game will provide them much-needed experience. It would be interesting to see how Dreux players react to this exciting challenge.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the European Cricket League T10 match between the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Dreux.

#3 Mirza Ahsan (ACT)

Mirza Ahsan played for Australia, Pakistan CC, Pak Riders CC and Salzburg in the ECS earlier before making it to the Austrian Cricket Tigers team. He has already scored 284 runs in just 20 matches with one wicket to his name.

Mirza’s off-spin would be crucial in the middle overs if he gets to bowl. However, his batting in the initial overs would bring nightmares to the opposition bowlers.

#2 Aqib Iqbal (ACT)

Enter captionAqib Iqal in action in the European Cricket Series - Image Courtesy: ECN

Aqib Iqbal has enough ECS experience after playing for Austria, Pakistan CC and Salzburg. He has already scored 120 runs in 10 innings at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 152. The medium-pacer could be handy with the ball as well, having picked up eight wickets thus far.

#1 Ahmad Nabi (DRX)

Ahmad Nabi, a hard-hitter from Afghanistan, is all set to make his debut for Dreux. He scored 139 runs in just four innings in the 2019 season. His strike rate of 267 would surely boost his team's chances in the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava