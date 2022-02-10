ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Play-off 1

The Austrian Cricket Tigers will take on Dreux in the first play-off of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers have had a great ECL campaign so far. They won four out of their five group stage matches and finished atop the standings. Meanwhile, Dreux won three of their five league matches and finished third. The Austrian Cricket Tigers have already beaten Dreux once this season.

ACT vs DRX Probable Playing 11 Today

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousuf (C), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Sahel Zadran, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Adal Afzal, Azhar Mehmood, Tauqir Asif

DRX XI

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (C), Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Chowdhury, Wahid Abdul, Mohammad Shahzeb, Ammar Zahir (wk), Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen

Match Details

ACT vs DRX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Play-off 1

Date and Time: 10th February, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the track at the Cartama Oval seems to favor the batters, with high scores being common on this ground. 120 could prove to be the par score at the venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ACT vs DRX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Tariq is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He was in top form in the previous match, picking up three wickets.

Batters

A Nabi has amassed 193 runs in the ECL thus far and is expected to play a big knock today.

A Yousuf has scored 60 runs and picked up four wickets in the tournament. He could be a valuable multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Asif is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 78 runs in addition to taking five wickets in the ECL. Asif could be a valuable captaincy choice for your ACT vs DRX Dream11 fantasy team.

A Iqbal has been consistent, scoring 72 runs and picking up three wickets from five ECL games so far.

Bowler

A Yaseen has scalped seven wickets so far and is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

A Nabi (DRX) – 347 points

U Tariq (ACT) – 343 points

I Asif (ACT) – 300 points

A Yousuf (ACT) – 287 points

A Yaseen (DRX) – 281 points

Important Stats for ACT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

A Nabi: 193 runs

U Tariq: 13 runs and 11 wickets

I Asif: 78 runs and 5 wickets

A Yousuf: 60 runs and 4 wickets

A Yaseen: 7 wickets

ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL)

ACT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tariq, A Nabi, A Yousuf, H Niaz, I Asif, M Nisar, A Iqbal, T Bhatti, A Yaseen, S Zadran, S Mohammad

Captain: A Nabi. Vice-captain: U Tariq.

ACT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tariq, A Nabi, A Yousuf, H Niaz, M Ahsan, I Asif, M Nisar, A Iqbal, A Yaseen, S Zadran, S Mohammad

Captain: I Asif. Vice-captain: A Yousuf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar