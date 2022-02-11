ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Qualifier 2

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on Dreux (DRX) in the second Qualifier of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

The Tigers topped the group stage with four wins and a loss. However, they lost in the first qualifier against Tunbridge Wells. Meanwhile, Dreux started with two losses before they bounced back with three wins in a row. They then beat Svanholm in the Eliminator 3.

ACT vs DRX Probable Playing XIs

Austrian Cricket Tigers

Balwinder Singh, Ahsan Yousuf (c), Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Azhar Mehmood, Tauqir Asif, Adal Afzal.

Dreux

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (c), Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul, Mohammad Wahab-Khan, Shahzeb Mohammad, Ammar Zahir (wk), Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen.

Match Details

Match: ACT vs DRX.

Date & Time: February 11, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, and teams have racked up big scores consistently. More of the same can be expected in this game, and another batting beauty could be in store.

Today's ACT vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umair Tariq hasn't got big runs, but he has been superb with the ball, picking up 14 wickets so far.

Batters

Ahmad Nabi has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 204 runs while striking at 279.45.

All-rounders

Imran Asif has made a big impact with both bat and ball. He has returned 136 runs and eight wickets in the competition.

Meanwhile. Kamran Ahmadzai has contributed well with both bat and ball as well. He has scored 85 runs and taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

Afridi Yaseen is in good form with the ball, having picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.

Five best players to pick in ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team

Imran Asif (ACT): 622 points.

Umair Tariq (ACT): 530 points.

Kamran Ahmadzai (DRX): 508 points.

Ahsan Yousuf (ACT): 481 points.

Tabish Bhatti (DRX): 451 points.

Key stats for ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Team

Umair Tariq: 14 wickets.

Imran Asif: 136 runs and eight wickets.

Kamran Ahmadzai: 85 runs and seven wickets.

Ahmad Nabi: 204 runs.

ACT vs DRX Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux - European Cricket League 2022 Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umair Tariq, Ahmad Nabi, Ahsan Yousuf, Mohammad Wahab-Khan, Tabish Bhatti, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Kamran Ahmadzai, Shahzeb Mohammad, Afridi Yaseen, Sahel Zadran.

Captain: Imran Asif. Vice-captain: Kamran Ahmadzai.

Dream11 Team for Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux - European Cricket League 2022 Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umair Tariq, Ahmad Nabi, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Wahid Abdul, Aqib Iqbal, Imran Asif, Kamran Ahmadzai, Shahzeb Mohammad, Afridi Yaseen, Sahel Zadran.

Captain: Ahmad Nabi. Vice-captain: Umair Tariq.

Edited by Bhargav