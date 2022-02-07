ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 4

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on Dreux (DRX) in the fourth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, February 7, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Austrian Cricket Tigers are one of the top contenders for the title, thanks to the presence of Balwinder Singh, Aqib Iqbal and Imran Asif at the top of the order.

ACT vs DRX Probable Playing XIs

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousef (c), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq (wk), T Asif, Sikandar Iqbal, A Chaudhary, Adal Afzal, Sahel Zadran, Azhar Mehmood.

DRX XI

Alexander Harkook, Wahid Abdul, Hamza Niaz, Zahir Ammar (wk), Tabish Bhatti, Ahmad Nabi, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Shahzeb Mohammad, Mohammad Chowdhury.

Match Details

Match: Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Dreux, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 7, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners should come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's ACT vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Tariq: Tariq, who bats in the middle order, is expected to play a key role in this game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Imran Asif: Asif was outstanding in the previous game against Star CC, scoring 48 runs at a strike of 282.4. His batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Tabish Bhatti: Bhatti is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 270 runs at an average of 29.6 and 14 wickets in his last 11 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your ACT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aqib Iqbal: He has looked in good form in recent games, and is also quite handy with the bat as well. Iqbal has picked up three wickets in his last four games, at an average of 27.33.

Three best players to pick in ACT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Balwinder Singh (ACT).

Alexander Harkook (DRX).

Sikandar Iqbal (ACT).

Key stats for ACT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Ahmad Nabi - 139 runs in his last four games; batting average: 34.75.

Ahsan Yousef – 38 runs in his last two games; batting average: 38.00.

Adeel Tariq - 29 runs and eight wickets in his last 12 games; bowling average: 12.00.

ACT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction

ACT vs DRX Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahir Ammar, Alexander Harkook, Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousef, Balwinder Singh, Tabish Bhatti, Ahmad Nabi, Aqib Iqbal, Mohammad Nisar, Sahel Zadran, Azhar Mehmood.

Captain: Aqib Iqbal. Vice-captain: Imran Asif.

ACT vs DRX Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahir Ammar, Alexander Harkook, Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousef, Balwinder Singh, Tabish Bhatti, Ahmad Nabi, Aqib Iqbal, Mohammad Nisar, Sahel Zadran, Tauqir Asif

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Balwinder Singh. Vice-captain: Imran Asif.

Edited by Bhargav