ACT vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 15

The 15th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 has the Helsinki Titans (HT) taking on the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers have blown hot and cold in the ECL despite starting the tournament with a big win over Dreux. However, they would love to return to winning ways against the Helsinki Titans, who have won once in three games so far. Despite the likes of Ghulam Abbas Butt and Ahad Qureshi in decent form, the Titans will fancy their chances of a win over the Tigers. With two valuable points up for grabs, one can expect a hard-fought contest in Cartama.

ACT vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Khalid Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Ahad Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Aniketh Pusthay (c), Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Akhil Arjunan and Jagmeet Singh

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousuf (c), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umar Tariq, Sahel Zadran, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Adal Afzal, Azhar Mehmood and Tauqir Asif

Match Details

ACT vs HT, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

As is the norm at the Cartama Oval, another high-scoring game beckons with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding nicely on to the bat. There could be a hint of inconsistent bounce, which the spinners will look to make use of in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue.

Today’s ACT vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aniketh Pusthay: Aniketh Pusthay hasn't been able to score many runs in the middle overs in the ECL this year. But given the Titans captain's ability to score big runs in the middle order with his explosive batting prowess, Pusthay is a good addition to your ACT vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Abdul Ahad Qureshi: Ahad Qureshi has been Titans' go-to player with both the bat and ball in the ECL. Although he has been lukewarm on the batting front, Qureshi has been bang on the money with the ball, claiming seven wickets in just three games. Given his form, Qureshi should stand out as a must-have in your ACT vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Imran Asif: Although Imran Asif has been at his best with the bat in the ECL, he comes into the game on the back of a rare failure against Tunbridge Wells. He will be keen to get back amongst the runs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Adal Afzal: Like Imran Asif, Adal Afzal has been in fine form himself, albeit with the ball. Although he did not get much of a chance against Tunbridge Wells, Afzal's ability to break partnerships in the middle overs holds him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in ACT vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Ahad Qureshi (HT)

Ghulam Abbas Butt (HT)

Ahsan Yousuf (ACT)

Important stats for ACT vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Ahad Qureshi - 19 runs and 7 wickets in 3 ECL 2022 matches

Ahsan Yousuf - 40 runs and 3 wickets in 3 ECL 2022 matches

Ghulam Abbas Butt - 104 runs in 3 ECL 2022 matches, Average: 34.66

ACT vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

ACT vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pusthay, U Tariq, G Abbas Butt, K Rahman Mangal, M Ahsan, A Yousuf, A Ahad Qureshi, I Asif, O Sadiqui, A Afzal and J Singh

Captain: G Abbas Butt. Vice-captain: I Asif.

ACT vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pusthay, U Tariq, G Abbas Butt, K Rahman Mangal, A Mehmood, A Yousuf, A Ahad Qureshi, I Asif, O Sadiqui, T Asif and J Singh

Captain: G Abbas Butt. Vice-captain: A Yousuf.

Edited by Samya Majumdar