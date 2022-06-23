ACT vs INV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Crivket Series - Austria, Match 13

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on Indian CC Vienna (INV) in the 13th match of the European Cricket Series - Austria on Thursday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn.

Both teams are among the worst performing teams in this year's ECS tournament as they have continuously lost their last few matches. Austrian Cricket Tigers lost their last match to Donaustadt by six wickets and Indian CC Vienna lost their last match to Donaustadt by four wickets.

Indian CC Vienna will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Austrian Cricket Tigers are expected to win the match.

ACT vs INV Probable Playing XI

ACT Playing XI

Ahsan Yousuf (c), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Agib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Naveed Hussain, Adeel Tarig, Adal Afzal

INV Playing XI

Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Hossain, Kunal Joshi (c), Gill Shamsher, Mehar Cheema (wk), Ahmad Ghani, Iqbal Singh, Daud Zadran, Sumer Shergill, Khitab Omari, Amandeep Chhabra

Match Details

ACT vs INV, European Cricket Series - Austria, Match 13

Date and Time: June 23, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

ACT vs INV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cheema, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 43 runs in the last match against Donaustadt.

Batters

B Singh and M Ahsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

A Yousuf and G Shamsher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Shamsher smashed 24 runs in just 14 balls and took one wicket in the last match against Donaustadt.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Afzal and A Tariq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Shergill is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ACT vs INV Dream11 prediction team

A Yousuf (ACT)

G Shamsher (INV)

B Singh (ACT)

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Indian CC Vienna: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Yousuf - 48 runs and 16 wickets

A Afzal - Five wickets

G Shamsher - 47 runs and seven wickets

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Series - Austria)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Cheema, M Ahsan, R Singh, B Singh, D Zadran, A Yousuf, U Tariq, G Shamsher, S Shergill, A Afzal, A Tariq

Captain: G Shamsher Vice Captain: B Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Cheema, M Ahsan, A Haider, B Singh, D Zadran, A Yousuf, U Tariq, G Shamsher, S Shergill, A Afzal, K Omari

Captain: B Singh Vice Captain: G Shamsher

