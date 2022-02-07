ACT vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 2

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on Star CC (STA) in the second match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, 7 February, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Star CC will be up against a strong Austrian side, who have many experienced players. Thanks to the likes of Sikandar Iqbal, Aqib Iqbal and Imran Asif, the Tigers are expected to dominate this game.

Nevertheless, both teams will look to start their respective campaigns with a win on Monday.

ACT vs STA Probable Playing XIs

ACT XI

Ahsan yousef, Mirza Ahsan, Imran Asif, Umair Tariq (wk), Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Balwinder Singh, Aqib iqbal, Adal Afzal, Sahel Zadran, Azhar Mehmood.

STA XI

Paul Vishwanath, Shiv Karan, Farhad Chinigar, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Ranjith Maniarasan, Harpal Virdee, Rutvij Thumar, Jatin Madan, Murali Ravichandran, Rahul Shah, Shiva Balasubramanian.

Match Details

Match: Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Star CC, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 7, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be a balanced one, with some early movement for pacers. So batters will need to be patient while hitting their shots. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's ACT vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Tariq: Tariq, who bats in the middle order, is expected to play a key role in this game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Imran Asif: Asif was outstanding in the previous game against England-XI, scoring 36 runs at a strike of 225. His batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Harpal Virdee: Virdee is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has picked up two wickets in his last five innings, at an average of 60.5. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Aqib Iqbal: He has looked in good form in recent games, and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. Iqbal has picked up three wickets in his last four games, at an average of 27.33.

Three best players to pick in ACT vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Yousuf (ACT).

Rutvij Thumar (STA).

Adal Afzal (ACT).

Key stats for ACT vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Roshan Paul - 63 runs and five wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 12.8.

Ranjith Maniarasan – 35 runs and two wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 25.00.

Adeel Tariq - 29 runs and eight wickets in his last 12 games; bowling average: 12.00.

ACT vs STA Dream11 Prediction

ACT vs STA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umair Tariq, Imran Asif, Paul Vishwanath, Farhad Chinigar, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Harpal Virdee, Ranjith Maniarasan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Shiva Balasubramanian.

Captain: Adeel Tariq. Vice-captain: Aqib Iqbal.

ACT vs STA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umair Tariq, Imran Asif, Paul Vishwanath, Farhad Chinigar, Adeel Tariq, Balwinder Singh, Harpal Virdee, Ranjith Maniarasan, Aqib iqbal, Adal Afzal, Rahul Shah.

Captain: Adeel Tariq. Vice-captain: Imran Asif.

Edited by Bhargav