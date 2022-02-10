ACT vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Playoff 2

The Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on the Turnbridge Wells (TW) in the second playoff of the European Cricket League (ECL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers won four of their five ECL T10 group stage matches and finished atop the standings. Turnbridge Wells have also been dominant in the ECL T10, winning four of their five outings. They have already defeated the Austrian Cricket Tigers once this season.

ACT vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousuf (C), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Sahel Zadran, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Adal Afzal, Azhar Mehmood, Tauqir Asif

TW XI

Chris Williams, Alex Williams, Marcus O’Riordan (C), Dave Smith, Viraj Bhatia, Christian Davis, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (wk), Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Joe McCaffrey

Match Details

ACT vs TW, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Playoff 2

Date and Time: 10th February, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the track at the Cartama Oval seems to favor the batters, with high scores being common on this ground. 120 could prove to be the par score at the venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ACT vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, U Tariq is the Tigers' leading wicket-taker in the ECL T10. He has picked up nine wickets from five matches at a wonderful economy rate of 5.42.

Batter

A Yousuf has scored 62 runs and picked up four wickets in the tournament. He could be a valuable multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Asif is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 78 runs in addition to taking five wickets. He could be a valuable captaincy choice for your ACT vs TW Dream11 fantasy team.

M O’Riordan has scored 70 runs and scalped three wickets in the ECL T10.

A Iqbal has scored 72 runs while also picking up three wickets from five games so far.

Bowler

M Barker is Turnbridge Wells' leading wicket-taker with four scalps to his name. He will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs TW Dream11 prediction team

U Tariq (ACT) – 347 points

I Asif (ACT) – 304 points

A Yousuf (ACT) – 291 points

M O’Riordan (TW) – 249 points

C Williams (TW) – 241 points

Important Stats for ACT vs TW Dream11 prediction team

U Tariq: 13 runs and 9 wickets

I Asif: 78 runs and 5 wickets

A Yousuf: 62 runs and 4 wickets

M O’Riordan: 70 runs and 3 wickets

C Williams: 132 runs

ACT vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ACT vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tariq, C Williams, A Yousuf, A Williams, M Ahsan, I Asif, M O’Riordan, A Iqbal, M Barker, B Wightman, S Zadran

Captain: I Asif. Vice-captain: A Yousuf.

ACT vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tariq, C Williams, A Yousuf, I McLean, M Ahsan, I Asif, D Smith, A Iqbal, M Barker, B Wightman, S Zadran

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: U Tariq. Vice-captain: C Williams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar