ACT vs MKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, Match 7

Active will take on MR KB Putrajaya in match number seven of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

This is the first game of the tournament for both Active and MR KB Putrajaya. Both sides will be looking to get off to a strong start and build some early momentum.

ACT vs MKP Probable Playing 11 today

Active: Raj Kumar Rajendran (wk), Syed Saad Ali Mir, Saddam Hossain, Syed Omar Hatmi, Idaya Dhulla, Salman Zhari, Dilawar Abbas, Mohammad Mahathir Razali, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Anandbir Singh Parmar, Jayasankar Sharma

MR KB Putrajaya: Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Amjad Aman, Kamran Khan, Aamir Sohail khan, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Daud, Azhar Abbas, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Ikramullah Khan Hanifullah, Zafar Ali

Match Details

Match: ACT vs MKP

Date & Time: May 22, 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball might move around a touch in the first few overs.

Today's ACT vs MKP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Raj Kumar Rajendran has the ability to get substantial scores with the bat and he can hit boundaries regularly.

Batters

Amjad Aman might be a key batter for MKP and he can go big with the bat. He can get runs at a quick rate as well.

All-rounders

Khizar Hayat Durrani has played 11 T20Is for Malaysia and has returned with 13 wickets. He can contribute nicely with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Dhivendran Mogan has played a handful of games for Malaysia and could be a wicket-taking option with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs MKP Dream11 Prediction Team

Khizar Hayat Durrani (MKP)

Dilawar Abbas (ACT)

Raj Kumar Rajendran (ACT)

Dhivendran Mogan (MKP)

Amjad Aman (MKP)

ACT vs MKP Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Active vs MR KB Putrajaya - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Amjad Aman, Kamran Khan, Syed Omar Hatmi, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Dilawar Abbas, Salman Zhari, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Muhammad Muqri Jafri

Captain: Khizar Hayat Durrani Vice-captain: Dilawar Abbas

Dream11 Team for Active vs MR KB Putrajaya - MCA T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Raj Kumar Rajendran, Amjad Aman, Aamir Sohail khan, Syed Omar Hatmi, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Dilawar Abbas, Muhammad Daud, Salman Zhari, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Ikramullah Khan Hanifullah

Captain: Dhivendran Mogan Vice-captain: Raj Kumar Rajendran.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar