ACW vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 18th, 2020

The second game of the day in the ECS T10 Vienna League has Indian CC Vienna taking on Austria CC Wien at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.
Both teams began their campaigns on the wrong foot, with two losses each to their names. While India CC Vienna showed some spirit in both their games, Austria CC weren't able to put up a fight and they see themselves at the bottom of the points table courtesy of an inferior NRR.
Going by their performances on Monday, Indian CC Vienna will hold the edge although we cannot rule out Austria CC Wien. With both sides searching for their first win, a very entertaining game beckons on Tuesday.
Squads to choose from
Austria CC Wien
Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar
India CC Vienna
Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran
Predicted Playing XIs
Austria CC Wien
L Kasthuri, I Hossain, H Ashfaq, A Rahemi, S Zadran, T Rezai, S Gill, K Chopra, C Khanna, F Mohideen and R Islam
India CC Vienna
M Cheema, S Dhir, K Jha, S Shergill, K Joshi, M Singh, S Kaul, D Zadran, Z Jabarkhel, G Sandhu and A Kumaran
Match Details
Match: Austria CC Wien vs India CC Vienna
Date: 18th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game is on the cards with a good batting pitch awaiting the two sides on Tuesday. There isn't any inconsistent bounce or turn off the surface, which should play into the batsmen's hands.
Although the ball comes on nicely, the batters will have to keep an eye out for changes of pace, which could be a handy option for the pacers. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with 100 representing a par score at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.
ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Hossain, H Ashfaq, K Chopra, S Shergill, K Joshi, K Jha, L Kasthuri, F Mohideen, S Gill, G Sandhu and D Zadran
Captain: K Joshi, Vice-Captain: L Kasthuri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cheema, H Ashfaq, K Chopra, T Rezai, K Joshi, K Jha, L Kasthuri, F Mohideen, S Gill, G Sandhu and D Zadran
Captain: K Joshi, Vice-Captain: K JhaPublished 17 Aug 2020, 23:58 IST