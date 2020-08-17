ACW vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 18th, 2020

The second game of the day in the ECS T10 Vienna League has Indian CC Vienna taking on Austria CC Wien at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Both teams began their campaigns on the wrong foot, with two losses each to their names. While India CC Vienna showed some spirit in both their games, Austria CC weren't able to put up a fight and they see themselves at the bottom of the points table courtesy of an inferior NRR.

Going by their performances on Monday, Indian CC Vienna will hold the edge although we cannot rule out Austria CC Wien. With both sides searching for their first win, a very entertaining game beckons on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Austria CC Wien

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar

India CC Vienna

Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria CC Wien

L Kasthuri, I Hossain, H Ashfaq, A Rahemi, S Zadran, T Rezai, S Gill, K Chopra, C Khanna, F Mohideen and R Islam

India CC Vienna

M Cheema, S Dhir, K Jha, S Shergill, K Joshi, M Singh, S Kaul, D Zadran, Z Jabarkhel, G Sandhu and A Kumaran

Match Details

Match: Austria CC Wien vs India CC Vienna

Date: 18th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with a good batting pitch awaiting the two sides on Tuesday. There isn't any inconsistent bounce or turn off the surface, which should play into the batsmen's hands.

Although the ball comes on nicely, the batters will have to keep an eye out for changes of pace, which could be a handy option for the pacers. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with 100 representing a par score at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACW vs ICV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Hossain, H Ashfaq, K Chopra, S Shergill, K Joshi, K Jha, L Kasthuri, F Mohideen, S Gill, G Sandhu and D Zadran

Captain: K Joshi, Vice-Captain: L Kasthuri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cheema, H Ashfaq, K Chopra, T Rezai, K Joshi, K Jha, L Kasthuri, F Mohideen, S Gill, G Sandhu and D Zadran

Captain: K Joshi, Vice-Captain: K Jha