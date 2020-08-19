ACW vs ICV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 19th, 2020

The third ECS T10 Vienna game on Wednesday pits Austria CC Wien against Indian CC Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Both sides find themselves at the bottom of the points table, although Indian CC Vienna have put up a better showing with two wins in four games. In stark contrast, Austria CC Wein's only point in this competition came via a washout on Tuesday.

The two sides have already played a game earlier in the tournament, with Indian CC Vienna making light work of Austria CC Wien. However, a better performance is expected from Austria Wien who are on the brink of elimination. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a win in what promises to be a cracking game of T10 cricket.

Squads to choose from:

Austria CC Wien

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

Indian CC Vienna

Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra and Sumit Dhir, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sunny Bains, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani and Daud Zadran.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs:

Austria CC Wien

J Bahramkhil, S Gill, H Ashfaq, S Subash, N Wijesekera, L Kasthuri, S Zadran, T Rezai, F Mohideen, A Rahemi and C Khanna.

Indian CC Vienna

Q Utmanzai, A Ghani, K Joshi, S Kaul, A Gopalakrishnan, D Zadran, K Jha, S Shergill, S Bains, Z Jabarkhel and G Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna.

Date: 19th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

It's been one-way traffic at the Seebarn Cricket Ground with the batsmen dominating from the very first game in this competition. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers as the ball has skidded nicely onto the bat. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, the toss shouldn't matter much, with anything above 100 expected to be a competitive total.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACW vs ICV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gopalakrishnan, H Ashfaq, Q Utmanzai, T Rezai, K Jha, K Joshi, L Kasthuri, D Zadran, S Gill, G Sandhu and F Mohideen.

Captain: H Ashfaq, Vice-Captain: K Jha.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rahemi, H Ashfaq, Q Utmanzai, S Bains, K Jha, K Joshi, L Kasthuri, D Zadran, S Gill, G Sandhu and F Mohideen.

Captain: H Ashfaq, Vice-Captain: D Zadran.