ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 17th, 2020

The European Cricket Series T10 moves to Vienna this week. In the second fixture of ECS T10 Vienna, Pakistan CC face Austria CC Wien at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn. All eyes will be on Pakistan CC’s strong batting line-up, who will try to out-bat Austria CC Wien for the win.

In previous outings, Pakistan CC has triumphed over Austria CC Wien by large margins. The players’ pool of Pakistan CC remains the same, and the team will be expected to field a strong XI. Austria CC Wien must be aware of Pakistan CC as they start as underdogs in the fixture.

Squads to choose from

Austria CC Wien

Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Amit Parihar

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar, Zalmai, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Austria CC Wien

R Ahamed, P Omar, S Zadran, A Parihar, R Shigiwals, S Subhash, S Subhash, A Saeed, Sharan Gill, D Wijesekera, K Chopra

Pakistan CC

A Naeem, Z Arif, N Sadiq, Z Refai, A Arif, Z Asif, S Hayat, I Deedar, A Mahmood, N Jamal, G Osman

Match Details

Match: Austria CC Wien vs Pakistan CC

Date: 17th August 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The Seebarn Cricket Ground is heaven for the batsmen. The ball comes easily onto the bat, and loads of runs can be expected to be scored. Though pacers can extract something from the surface, it isn't too easy to purchase the spin from the pitch.

However, the cloudy weather can make it difficult for the batsmen to score heavily. The experts have predicted rainfall and match can even be curtailed if it rains heavily. The game might neither be a high scoring affair nor a low-scoring one. A thriller is expected when these two sides face off.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Arif, H Ashfaq, N Wijesekara, A Arif, S Hayat, I Hossain, S Gill, S Subhash, J Sadran, S Zadran and P Khan.

Captain: H Ashfaq Vice-Captain: S Hayat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Arif, A Naeem, N Wijesekara, A Arif, K Chopra, I Hossain, S Gill, S Subhash, J Sadran, I Ahmed and P Khan.

Captain: H Ashfaq Vice-Captain: S Hayat