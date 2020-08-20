ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 20th, 2020

The penultimate fixture of the day sees Austria CC Wien go up against Pakistan CC, who are currently atop the table, at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Pakistan CC has had a good run in the league so far, but Austria CC Wien find themselves at the bottom of the table. There's no doubt that Pakistan CC are favourites to win this fixture, but ACW will need to sweat themselves out to book a berth in the playoffs.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Pakistan CC defeat Austria CC Wien by a big margin of 54 runs.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol and Shadnan Kham.

Austria CC Wien

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan CC

B Zalmai, N Hassan, S Khan, Z Arif, J Sadran, M Zalmai, A Akbarjan, A Arif, A Naeem, U Tariq and I Deedar

Austria CC Wien

I Hossain, J Bahramkhil, K Chopra, T Rezai, N Wijesekera, C Khanna, H Ashfaq, L Kasthuri, S Gill, S Zadran and F Mohideen

Match Details

Match: Austria CC Wien vs Pakistan CC

Date: 20th August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

We could witness a high scoring game at the Seebarn Cricket Ground as the pitch will favour the batsmen with less assistance for the bowlers. With some turn being offered by this track, the spinners will be hoping to trick the batsmen into giving their wicket away. The captain winning the toss is expected to bat first, and 120+ should be an ideal score to defend.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACW vs PAK-CC Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Arif, J Bahramkhil, Z Arif, T Rezai, H Ashfaq, S Khan, N Hassan, B Zalmai, S Hayat, J Sadran and S Gill.

Captain: H Ashfaq, Vice-Captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Arif, J Bahramkhil, Z Arif, A Akbarjan, H Ashfaq, S Khan, L Kasthuri, B Zalmai, F Mohideen, J Sadran and S Gill.

Captain: H Ashfaq, Vice-Captain: B Zalmai