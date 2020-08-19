ACW vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Aug 19th, 2020

Game 11 of the ECS T10 Vienna League has Austria CC Wien going up against Salzburg CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

Austria CC Wien have been woeful in this competition, garnering only one point in four games. On the other hand, Salzburg find themselves in second spot in the points table, although they did lose to Vienna Afghan earlier in the tournament.

Although they enter this game as the underdogs, much is expected from Austria CC Wien, for whom this is a do-or-die game. However, they will have their task cut out against Salzburg in what promises to be another high-scoring encounter in Seebarn.

Squads to choose from:

Austria CC Wien

Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq and Amit Parihar.

Salzburg CC

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Austria CC Wien

J Bahramkhil, S Gill, H Ashfaq, S Subash, N Wijesekera, L Kasthuri, S Zadran, T Rezai, F Mohideen, A Rahemi and C Khanna.

Salzburg CC

N Ahmed, A Bilal, Z Goraya, L Muhammad, R Pachayan, M Syed, Z Khan, S Cheema, K Kailash, M Ahsan and A Mehmood.

Match Details:

Match: Austria CC Wien vs Salzburg CC.

Date: 19th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. With the dimensions also going against them, the bowlers are in for a tough time in this game. Either side will look to chase, with 100 likely to be a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACW vs SAL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ahmed, A Rahemi, H Ashfaq, T Rezai, R Pachayan, A Bilal, Z Goraya, L Kasthuri, S Gill, Z Khan and S Zadran.

Captain: A Bilal, Vice-Captain: H Ashfaq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ahmed, J Baramkhil, H Ashfaq, K Kailash, R Pachayan, A Bilal, Z Goraya, L Kasthuri, S Gill, Z Khan and S Zadran.

Captain: A Bilal, Vice-Captain: Z Goraya.