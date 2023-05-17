ADD vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 48

The 48th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Austrian Daredevils (ADD) squaring off against the Vienna Danube (VID) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ADD vs VID Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Austrian Daredevils have won one of their last eight matches. The Vienna Danube, on the other hand, have lost all of their last seven matches.

The Vienna Danube will give it their all to win the match, but the Austrian Daredevils are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ADD vs VID Match Details

The 48th match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 17 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to commence at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ADD vs VID, Match 48

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Indian CC Vienna and the Austrian Cricket Tigers, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ADD vs VID Form Guide

ADD - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

VID - Won 0 of their last 7 matches

ADD vs VID Probable Playing XI

ADD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tariq Ahmadzai, Ajmal Oryakhil, Buset Omari, Waliullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran (c), Shaheen Mahmood, Rafiullah Mandozai (wk), Abedullah Safi, Shahed Abed, Ebad Rahman, and Naqi Jaffry.

VID Playing XI

No injury updates.

Khyber Malyar (c), Shafiullah Jusufzai, Mohammad Amin, Obaidullah Omari, Abdul Rahman, Shoukat Saied, Zaid Miakhel (wk), Noura Khan Abdul Rahimzai, Hasibullah Miralikhel, Abdul Miralikhel, and Dilagha Jabarkhel.

ADD vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Mahmood

S Mahmood is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Miakhel is also a good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Ahmadzai

M Amin and T Ahmadzai are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. B Omari played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Mandozai

W Mandozai and K Malyar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Oryakhil is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Abed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Zadran and S Abed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ADD vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

T Ahmadzai

T Ahmadzai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 451 points in the last eight matches.

W Mandozai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Mandozai as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 383 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for ADD vs VID, Match 48

K Malyar

W Mandozai

T Ahmadzai

A Oryakhil

B Omari

Austrian Daredevils vs Vienna Danube Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austrian Daredevils vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Mahmood

Batters: T Ahmadzai, M Amin, B Omari

All-rounders: W Mandozai, B Omari, K Malyar, A Oryakhil

Bowlers: A Rahman Miralikhel, S Abed, S Zadran

Austrian Daredevils vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Z Miakhel

Batters: T Ahmadzai, M Amin, B Omari

All-rounders: W Mandozai, B Omari, K Malyar, A Oryakhil

Bowlers: H Mir, S Abed, S Zadran

Poll : 0 votes