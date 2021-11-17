AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 47

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in match number 47 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Adelaide Strikers Women have been in top form lately. They have won four games in a row and are currently fourth in the points table with 13 points. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women are just above them in the WBBL standings with 14 points. They have six wins, three losses and a no-result against their name so far.

AS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Adelaide Strikers Women: Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapattu, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Match Details

AS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 47

Date & Time: November 17th 2021, 5 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored runs at a brisk pace and more of the same can be expected in the upcoming WBBL 2021 game.

Today’s AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney is the leading run-getter in WBBL 2021 with 419 runs at an average of 59.85.

Batter

Katie Mack has been in good form with the bat, having scored 229 runs at an average of 38.16.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine has been superb with both the bat and ball. She has aggregated 323 runs and picked up six wickets in WBBL 2021.

Tahlia McGrath has been one of the best players for AS-W, scoring 241 runs and picking up eight wickets.

Bowler

Lilly Mills has been in splendid form in WBBL 2021, picking up 16 wickets in just 10 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Devine (PS-W): 662 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W): 629 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W): 610 points

Amanda Wellington (AS-W): 610 points

Lilly Mills (PS-W): 546 points

Important stats for AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Beth Mooney: 419 runs

Sophie Devine: 323 runs & 6 wickets

Lilly Mills: 16 wickets

Tahlia McGrath: 241 runs & 8 wickets

Amanda Wellington: 15 wickets

AS-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapattu, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Dream11 Team for Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington

