AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 47

Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in match number 47 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Adelaide Strikers Women have been in top form lately. They have won four games in a row and are currently fourth in the points table with 13 points. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women are just above them in the WBBL standings with 14 points. They have six wins, three losses and a no-result against their name so far.
AS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today
Adelaide Strikers Women: Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapattu, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo
Match Details
AS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 47
Date & Time: November 17th 2021, 5 AM IST
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored runs at a brisk pace and more of the same can be expected in the upcoming WBBL 2021 game.
Today’s AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Beth Mooney is the leading run-getter in WBBL 2021 with 419 runs at an average of 59.85.
Batter
Katie Mack has been in good form with the bat, having scored 229 runs at an average of 38.16.
All-rounders
Sophie Devine has been superb with both the bat and ball. She has aggregated 323 runs and picked up six wickets in WBBL 2021.
Tahlia McGrath has been one of the best players for AS-W, scoring 241 runs and picking up eight wickets.
Bowler
Lilly Mills has been in splendid form in WBBL 2021, picking up 16 wickets in just 10 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sophie Devine (PS-W): 662 points
Beth Mooney (PS-W): 629 points
Tahlia McGrath (AS-W): 610 points
Amanda Wellington (AS-W): 610 points
Lilly Mills (PS-W): 546 points
Important stats for AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Beth Mooney: 419 runs
Sophie Devine: 323 runs & 6 wickets
Lilly Mills: 16 wickets
Tahlia McGrath: 241 runs & 8 wickets
Amanda Wellington: 15 wickets
AS-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapattu, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington
Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda Wellington
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Amanda Wellington