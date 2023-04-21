AEC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Quarter Final 3

The Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) will be up against EcovertFM (ETF) in the third quarter-final of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, April 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AEC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

EcovertFM have had a fantastic Kuwait Ramadan T10 League campaign so far. They have won five of their matches to finish second in the Group B standings with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Almulla Exchange CC have also enjoyed a successful campaign. They have won five games and only lost one. They finished third in Group A and defeated Tally CC by 10 wickets in their previous game. Thus they come into this game with a lot of confidence.

AEC vs ETF Match Details

The 3rd quarter-final of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 21 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to commence at 11.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AEC vs ETF, Match 3rd Quarter Final

Date and Time: April 21, 2023; 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

AEC vs ETF, Pitch Report

The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has produced an outstanding competitive surface on which both batters and bowlers have found ample assistance. Spinners could also be useful here.

AEC vs ETF Probable Playing XIs

AEC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEC Probable Playing XI

Anas Mohammed (wk), Ansal Nazzar, Anudeep C, Arun Raj, Kabeer Ahmed, Linto V A, Naveenraj Rajendran, Pradeep P, Rejith Reji, Saleesh Chandran (c), Nithin Saldanha

ETF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Ghulam, Bashart Ali, Basir Khan, Bikram Raj Karan, Hisham Mirza, Mirza Ahmed, Murshid Mustafa, Naveen Jacob (c&wk), Omar Abdullah, Praveen Raj, Manu Varghese

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Naveen Jacob (6 matches, 123 runs, Average: 123.00)

Naveen Jacob is the best wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has been in top form for his side and has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 198.39 and an average of 123.00 in six matches.

Top Batter pick

Umar Abdullah (6 matches, 225 runs, Average: 45.00)

Umar Abdullah is the leading run-scorer for EcovertFM. He has smashed 225 runs at a strike rate of 250.00 in six games. He is also a part-time spin bowler and has taken one wicket so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Naveenraj Rajendran (6 matches, 80 runs & 6 wickets)

Naveenraj Rajendran has been useful for his side with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 205.13. The right-arm off-spinner has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

Top Bowler pick

Kabeer Ahmed (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 12.50)

Kabeer Ahmed has done a great job with the ball, taking eight wickets at an average of 9.38 in four games. He is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

AEC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Clinto Anto

Clinto Anto is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has scored 161 runs at a fantastic strike rate of over 225 and an average of 32.20 in five games. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your AEC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ansal V Nazzar

Ansal V Nazzar is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament from his side. He has amassed 127 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 222.81 in six matches.

Five Must-Picks for AEC vs ETF

Mirza Ahmed

Pradeep P

Rejith Reji

Saleesh Chandran

Murshid Mustafa

AEC vs ETF Match Expert Tips

Umar Abdullah, Naveenraj Rajendran, and Clinto Anto have been fantastic with their all-round performances. These can prove to be safe captaincy options for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Quarter Final, Head-To-Head Team

AEC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Naveen Jacob

Batters: Ansal V Nazzar, Umar Abdullah

All-rounders: M Mustafa, B Ali, Naveenraj Rajendran

Bowlers: Anudeep C, A Raj, K Ahmed, M Ahmed, Ghulam Khan

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Quarter Final, Grand Team

AEC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Naveen Jacob

Batters: Ansal V Nazzar, Umar Abdullah, Pradeep

All-rounders: M Mustafa, B Ali, Naveenraj Rajendran

Bowlers: A Raj, S Chandran, M Ahmed, Ghulam Khan

