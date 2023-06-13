AEC vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Match 11

The 11th match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will see Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) squaring off against Stack CC (STA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AEC vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Almulla Exchange CC have won both their matches of the season. Stack CC, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in two games.

Stack CC certainly have a talented roster, but Almulla Exchange CC are likely to prevail in this exciting encounter.

AEC vs STA Match Details

The 11th match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will be played on June 13 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 12:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AEC vs STA, Match 11

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ecovert FM and Stack CC, where a total of 219 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

AEC vs STA Form Guide

AEC - W W

STA - W L

AEC vs STA Probable Playing XI

AEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Clinto Anto (wk), Saleesh Chandran ©, Ansal Nazzar, Naveenraj Rajendran, Anudeep Chandamara, Arun Raj, Pradeep Subramaniyan, Nithin Saldhana, Nikhil Dsouza, Parvinder Kumar, Shinu John

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Danish Javed (wk), Nawaf Ahmed ©, Abdul Haseeb, Khaliq Ansari, Naveed Fakhr, Anis Iqbal, Hasanmiya Kazi, Mohamad Thoufiq, Abdul Mazhar, Zain Fakhar, Khalid Liaqat

AEC vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Javed

D Javed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Anto is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Liaqat

K Liaqat and L Saldanha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Pradeep P played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A V Nazzar

A Haseeb and A V Nazzar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Rajendran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Fakhr

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Fakhr and Anudeep C. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Ansari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AEC vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has gained 143 points in the last two matches.

D Javed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Javed as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 183 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AEC vs STA, Match 11

D Javed

A V Nazzar

A Haseeb

N Rajendran

C Anto

Almulla Exchange CC vs Stack CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Almulla Exchange CC vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Javed, C Anto

Batters: N Saldanha, K Liaqat, Pradeep P

All-rounders: A Haseeb, A V Nazzar (c), N Rajendran (vc)

Bowlers: N Fakhr, Anudeep C, K Ansari

Almulla Exchange CC vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Javed (c), C Anto

Batters: K Liaqat

All-rounders: A Haseeb, A V Nazzar (vc), N Rajendran, P Kumar, H Kazi

Bowlers: N Fakhr, Anudeep C, Z Fakhar

Poll : 0 votes