AEC vs TYR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Match 32

The Almulla Exchange (AEC) will be taking on the Tally Riders (TYR) in the 32nd Match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, July 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AEC vs TYR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Almulla Exchange are having a good tournament. They have managed to win five of their six matches and are currently at the top of the points table. The Tally Riders, on the other hand, have struggled for form, winning only two of their seven matches.

The Riders are currently at the seventh spot in the points table and will be looking to string together a couple of positive results in order to keep themselves alive in the competition.

AEC vs TYR Match Details

The 32nd Match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will be played on July 11 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 12.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AEC vs TYR, Match 32, KCC T10 Summer Elite League

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, Tuesday; 12.45 am IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

AEC vs TYR Probable Playing XIs

AEC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEC Probable Playing XIs

C Anto, J Wilson, Pradeep-P, N Saldanha, Rajeesh-K, A V Nazzar, N Rajendran, P Kumar, Anudeep-C, S Chandran, and A Raj.

TYR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TYR Probable Playing XI

S Tahir Iqbal, A Javed, I Kaskar, M Saleh, G Mohandas, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith, A Idrees, A Nabeel Ghafoor, I Ahmed, and G Venkatsulu.

AEC vs TYR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - C Anto

C Anto has been in very good form with the bat in the tournament. Barring the last game, he has been pretty consistent. His average of 57.5 points per match in the tournament makes him a must-pick for the match.

Batter - G Mohandas

G Mohandas has not been in the best of forms in this tournament. But being a top-order batter, Mohandas will be a very good pick for the match.

All-rounder - A Idrees

A Idrees has been in pretty good all-round form in this tournament. He is scoring runs in some of the games, while picking up wickets in others to win matches for his team. An average of 75.43 points per game makes Idrees a very good pick from this section.

Bowler - Anudeeep-C

Anudeeep-C has been in decent form with the ball in this tournament. His average fantasy points per game in this tournament have been 53.17. So, Anudeep looks like a good pick for this match.

AEC vs TYR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Idrees

A Idrees has been in brilliant form in this tournament with both the bat and the ball. He has found ways to pick up points in both innings of the match. Idrees will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar's form has been pretty decent in this tournament. He is managing to contribute with either of his trades and will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AEC vs TYR, Match 32

C Anto

G Mohandas

A V Nazzar

A Idrees

Anudeeep-C

AEC vs TYR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders will be very good picks for the match.

AEC vs TYR Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: N Saldanha, G Mohandas

All-rounders: A Idrees, A V Nazzar, N Rajendran, P Kumar

Bowlers: I Ahmed, A Nabeel, Anudeep-C, A Raj

AEC vs TYR Dream11 Prediction, Match 32, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: N Saldanha, G Mohandas

All-rounders: A Idrees, A V Nazzar, N Rajendran, P Kumar

Bowlers: I Ahmed, A Nabeel, Anudeep-C, A Raj

