AEK vs ATL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Kuwait Kerala PL T20 match – July 30, 2023

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode (AEK) will go head-to-head with Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (AMETL) in the eighth match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 on July 30. The game is scheduled to start at 10:45 PM IST and will take place at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground.

This will be the third game for the Arabian Eagles in this tournament while the Thrissur Lions will be playing their first. AEK won their opening game before their second game ended in a no result. AMETL will be looking to hit the ground running in their opening game.

As we build up to this fixture, let us take a look at the three players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your AEK vs ALT Dream11 match.

#3 Diju Xavier-Sheeli (AEK) - 8.5 credits

Diju Xavier-Sheeli is a very formidable batsman who is technically very composed. He averages nearly 30 in this format and has a highly remarkable strike rate of 147 with 4 thirty-plus scores under his belt.

Xavier-Sheeli has the ability to push on further and score more runs. He is certainly someone worth keeping your eyes on while selecting as a captain or vice-captain in your AEK vs ALT Dream11 match.

#2 Renjith Reji (ATL) - 8.5 credits

Renjith Reji hasn’t got the opportunity to shine in T20 cricket but his record in the shortest format of the game is highly promising. In T10 cricket, he has a monstrous strike rate of 190.4 and averages 26.6 with eight fours and five sixes to his name.

Considering his pinch-hitting abilities, Reji should most certainly feature in your AEK vs ATL Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Clinto Anto (ATL) - 7.5 credits

Clinto Anto is a dynamic limited-overs batsman who is well known for his exploits in T10 as well as T20 cricket. He has a killer strike rate of 213 and 125 in T10 and t20 cricket respectively. He averages 25.33 in T20 cricket with one half-century score to his name. Besides, he is a very handy wicketkeeper, who is quite capable behind the stumps.

Anto should be your go-to man to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your AEK vs ATL Dream11 match.