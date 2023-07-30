AEK vs ATL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala PL T20, Match 8

Arabian Eagles Kozhikode (AEK) will take on Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL) in the 8th match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AEK vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first game in the tournament for the Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions. The Arabian Eagles Kozhikode, on the other hand, have already had two games in the tournament. They have managed to win one of their games while the other match has been abandoned.

The two teams will be eager to win the match in order to solidify their position in the points table.

AEK vs ATL Match Details

The 8th match of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 will be played on July 30 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 10.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AEK vs ATL, Match 8, Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, Sunday; 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

AEK vs ATL Probable Playing XIs

AEK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEK Probable Playing XI

S Karim, D Xavier-Sheeli, J Thundiyil, M Joseph, J George, H Mubarak, S Tajudeen, S Abdulla, J Jose, J Jacob, and A Muhammed.

ATL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ATL Probable Playing XI

C Anto, Linto-VA, R Reji, J Wilson, Rajeesh-K, S Suresh, A V Nazzar, S Faris, Anudeep-C, N Rajendran, and R Samuel Matthew.

AEK vs ATL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - C Anto

C Anto is an aggressive top-order batter. He can give you some points to provide you with pretty early in the match. Anto is also good behind the stumps and thus looks like the best pick from this section.

Batter - Diju Xavier-Sheeli

Diju Xavier-Sheeli played a brilliant knock in the first match. He made a significant contribution with the bat and will be a must-pick in this match.

All-rounder - AV Nazzar

AV Nazzar bats in the middle order and also generally complete his full quota of overs. He is a consistent player with both the bat and the ball and hence will be a safe choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Jithin Jose

Though he is in the bowler's section, Jithin Jose played a great hand with the bat in the first match. He is in good touch and will be the best from this category for this match.

AEK vs ATL match captain and vice-captain choices

AV Nazzar

AV Nazzar has the ability to change the complexion of a game with either the bat or the ball. Keeping him as the captain or vice-captain of the match will be a safe option.

Jithin Jose

Jithin Jose has looked in good batting form in the last match. Jose might also deliver with the ball. Jose looks like a nice bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AEK vs ATL, Match 8

C Anto

Diju Xavier Sheeli

AV Nazzar

Jithin Jose

Anudeep-C

AEK vs ATL Match Expert Tips

The wicket at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for batting for the most part of the match. However, as the game progresses the spinners might come into play due to the slowish nature of the pitch. Top-order batters and bowlers who bowl mostly in the death will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AEK vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: Diju Xavier Sheeli (vc), M Joseph, R Reji

All-rounders: AV Nazzar (c), S Faris, S Tajudeen

Bowlers: J Jacobb, Jithin Jose, N Rajendran, Anudeep-C

AEK vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: Diju Xavier Sheeli, M Joseph, R Reji

All-rounders: AV Nazzar, S Faris (vc), S Tajudeen

Bowlers: J Jacobb, Jithin Jose (c), N Rajendran, Anudeep-C