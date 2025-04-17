AF-A vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Ireland A (IR-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IR-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ireland A lost their first match of the tournament to Sri Lanka A by 45 runs. They failed to chase a big target of 264 runs. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, lost their first match to Sri Lanka A by six wickets. Sri Lanka A chased the target of 248 runs in only 41.3 overs.

The two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. Ireland have managed to win 13 matches while Afghanistan have managed to win 18. One match was abandoned due to rain.

IR-A vs AF-A Match Details

The third ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 17 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game begins at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-A vs AF-A, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 17th April, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A, where a total of 497 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

IR-A vs AF-A Form Guide

IR-A - L

AF-A - L

IR-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI

IR-A Playing XI

No injury updates

R Adair, S Topping, J Neill, S Doheny (wk), G Hoey, T Mayes, M Foster, C Carmichael, B Calitz, L McCarthy, M Topping

AF-A Playing XI

No injury updates

I Alikhil (wk), M Ishaq, S Atal, D Rasooli, A Malik, S Ashraf, Z Akbar, F Safi, A Rahman, Q Ahmad, B Sami

IR-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Alikhil

I Alikhil is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. S Topping is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He smashed 83 runs in the last match.

Batters

D Rasooli

S Atal and D Rasooli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. D Rasooli is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He smashed 155 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka A. R Adair is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Ashraf

S Macbeth and S Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. S Ashraf will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 5 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. J Neill is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Mayes

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L McCarthy and T Mayes. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. T Mayes was in great form in the recent one day matches. He took 3 wickets and smashed 25 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka A. Q Ahmad is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IR-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rasooli

D Rasooli is one of the most crucial picks from Afghanistan A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 155 runs in just 147 balls in the last match.

S Atal

S Atal is another crucial pick from Afghanistan A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He got early in the last match but can make a comeback in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for IR-A vs AF-A, 3rd ODI Match

S Macbeth

R Adair

T Mayes

S Atal

D Rasooli

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Alikhil

Batters: R Adair, S Atal, D Rasooli

All-rounders: S Ashraf, C Carmichael, S Macbeth, J Neill

Bowlers: Q Ahmad, T Mayes, L McCarthy

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Topping, B Calitz

Batters: R Adair, S Atal, D Rasooli

All-rounders: S Ashraf, S Macbeth, J Neill

Bowlers: Q Ahmad, T Mayes, L McCarthy

