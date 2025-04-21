AF-A vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 5th ODI

The 5th ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Ireland A (IR-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, April 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IR-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland A have won none of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka A by six wickets. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Ireland A by seven wickets.

These two teams recently played the third ODI of the series. Afghanistan A won that match by seven wickets.

IR-A vs AF-A Match Details

The 5th ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IR-A vs AF-A, 5th ODI Match

Date and Time: April 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Ireland A and Sri Lanka A, where a total of 385 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

IR-A vs AF-A Form Guide

IR-A - L L L

AF-A - W L

IR-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI

IR-A Playing XI

No injury updates

R Adair, S Topping, J Neill, S Doheny (wk), G Hoey, T Mayes, M Foster, C Carmichael, B Calitz, L McCarthy, M Topping

AF-A Playing XI

No injury updates

I Alikhil (wk), M Ishaq, S Atal, D Rasooli, A Malik, S Ashraf, Z Akbar, F Safi, A Rahman, Q Ahmad, B Sami

IR-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Alikhil

I Alikhil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 57 runs in the last two matches. S Doheny is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Rasooli

S Atal and D Rasooli are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Rasooli is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He has scored 188 runs in the last two matches. C DeFreitas is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Neill

J Neill and S Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. J Neill will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 71 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches. C Carmichael is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Q Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Q Ahmad and K Ahmad. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Q Ahmad was in great form in the recent one-day matches. He has scalped four wickets and scored seven runs in the last two matches. G Hoey is another good bowler for today's match.

IR-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rasooli

D Rasooli is one of the most crucial picks from Afghanistan A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 188 runs in the last two matches.

S Atal

S Atal is another crucial pick from Afghanistan A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He played a crucial knock of 52 runs in the last match against Ireland A.

5 Must-Picks for IR-A vs AF-A, 5th ODI Match

S Ashraf

R Adair

J Neill

S Atal

D Rasooli

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Alikhil, S Doheny

Batters: R Adair, S Atal, D Rasooli, C DeFreitas

All-rounders: S Ashraf, C Carmichael, F Safi, J Neill

Bowlers: Q Ahmad

Ireland A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Alikhil

Batters: R Adair, S Atal, D Rasooli, C DeFreitas, Z Akbari

All-rounders: S Ashraf, S MacBeth, J Neill

Bowlers: Q Ahmad, K Ahmad

