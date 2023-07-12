AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 13, 2023

The second match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between Afghanistan A (AF-A) and Oman A (OMN-A) is scheduled to be played on Thursday, July 13, at Colombo Cricket Club Ground. The match will start at 10.00 am IST.

Shahidullah Kamal will lead a strong Afghanistan A team, including notable players such as Noor Ali Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Ikram Alikhil.

Meanwhile, the Oman A team will be led by the talented all-rounder Aqib Ilyas. Prominent players like Ayan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, and Fayyaz Butt are also part of the roster, who impressed with their performances in the recently concluded CWC Qualifiers 2023.

Both teams have a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, creating an exciting contest between Afghanistan A and Oman A.

On that note, here are three players you can opt for as your captain/vice-captain for your AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Noor Ali Zadran (AF-A) - 9.0 credits

Afghanistan v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Noor Ali Zadran is a seasoned opening batter from Afghanistan with over 50 ODI matches under his belt. He has scored more than 1000 runs in this format at an average of 24.81.

Zadran has had limited international cricket appearances in the past year. However, during the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup in May 2023, he impressed with a superb century, scoring 106 runs off 115 deliveries.

With his experience and the confidence gained from his century, Zadran will be determined to make a significant impact in your AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 teams.

#2 Ayan Khan (OMN-A) - 7.0 credits

Ayan Khan has been in sensational form this year, making significant contributions with both the bat and the ball in ODIs. His recent performances have been remarkable, registering his maiden ODI century during the recent CWC qualifiers. In addition, he has also picked up seven wickets this year and has been economical.

With an impressive batting average of 43.12 in 2023, Ayan Khan is undoubtedly a strong candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 team.

#1 Aqib Ilyas (OMN-A) - 8.5 credits

Aqib recently achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the 10th fastest player to surpass 1000 runs in ODIs, accomplishing this milestone in just 22 matches. He boasts an excellent average of 47.80 with two hundreds and seven half-centuries under his belt.

Not only this, he has also showcased his versatility chipping in a total of 20 wickets, adding value to the team's bowling unit.

Keep an eye on Aqib Ilyas as he strives to continue his excellent form in the upcoming AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's AF-A vs OMN-A Dream11 contest? Noor Ali Zadran Aqib Ilyas 0 votes