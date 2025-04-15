AF-A vs SL-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka A won their first match of the tournament against Ireland A by 45 runs. They batted first and smashed 264 runs, and then restricted Ireland A for only 219 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan A, will be playing their first match.

These two teams have played a total of 15 head-to-head matches. Sri Lanka have managed to win 10 matches while Afghanistan have managed to win only 4 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

SL-A vs AF-A Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs AF-A, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 15th April 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is likely to assist the batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka A and Ireland A, where a total of 483 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SL-A vs AF-A Form Guide

SL-A - W

AF-A - Will be playing their first match

SL-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Playing XI

No injury updates

S Samarawickrama (wk), D Madushanka, N Fernando, D Hemalatha, M Shiraz, K Mishara, C Wickramasinghe, P Rathnayake, L Croospulle, W Sahan, S Arachchige

AF-A Playing XI

No injury updates

I Alikhil (wk), M Ishaq, S Atal, D Rasooli, A Malik, S Ashraf, Z Akbar, F Safi, A Rahman, Q Ahmad, B Sami

SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Samarawickrama

S Samarawickrama is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. I Alikhil is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Atal

S Atal and N Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Atal is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. D Rasooli is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Arachchige

C Wickramasinghe and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. S Arachchige will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 78 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. S Ashraf is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Hemalatha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and D Hemalatha. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. D Hemalatha was in great form in the recent one day matches. He took 4 wickets and scored 13 runs in the last match against Ireland A. Q Ahmad is another good bowler for today's match.

SL-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arachchige

S Arachchige is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He garnered 78 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

S Atal

S Atal is one of the most crucial picks from Afghanistan A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form.

5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs AF-A, 2nd ODI Match

S Arachchige

D Hemalatha

S Samarawickrama

S Atal

D Rasooli

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, I Alikhil

Batters: N Fernando, S Atal, D Rasooli

All-rounders: C Wickramasinghe, S Ashraf, S Arachchige

Bowlers: D Madushanka, Q Ahmad, D Hemalatha

Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, I Alikhil, L Udara

Batters: S Atal, D Rasooli

All-rounders: S Ashraf, S Arachchige

Bowlers: D Madushanka, Q Ahmad, D Hemalatha, T Ratnayake

