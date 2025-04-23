AF-A vs SL-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025, 6th ODI

The sixth ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) squaring off against Afghanistan A (AF-A) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, April 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Sri Lanka A have won all three matches. They won their last match against Ireland A by six wickets. Afghanistan A, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches. They lost their last match to Ireland A by six wickets.
The two teams recently played the second match of the series. Sri Lanka A won that match by six wickets as they chased the target of 248 runs in 41 overs.
SL-A vs AF-A Match Details
The sixth ODI match of the Tri Nation Series in UAE 2025 will be played on April 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL-A vs AF-A, 6th ODI Match
Date and Time: 23rd April, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to chase, as four of the last five matches have been won by the chasing team. The last match played at this venue was between Afghanistan A and Ireland A, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
SL-A vs AF-A Form Guide
SL-A - W W W
AF-A - L W L
SL-A vs AF-A Probable Playing XI
SL-A Playing XI
No injury updates
S Samarawickrama (wk), L Udara, D Madushanka, N Fernando, D Hemalatha, M Shiraz, S Dinusha, M Rathnayake, L Croospulle, T Ratnayake, S Arachchige
AF-A Playing XI
No injury updates
I Alikhil (wk), M Ishaq, S Atal, D Rasooli, S Ashraf, Z Akbari, B Ahmad, A Rahman, Q Ahmad, B Sami, Z Akbar
SL-A vs AF-A Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Samarawickrama
S Samarawickrama is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 197 runs in the last three matches. L Udara is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
D Rasooli
S Atal and D Rasooli are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. D Rasooli is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He has smashed 188 runs in the last three matches. N Fernando is another good batter pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of performing well.
All-rounders
S Arachchige
S Ashraf and S Arachchige are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. S Arachchige will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 113 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. S Dinusha is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
D Hemalatha
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Madushanka and D Hemalatha. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. D Hemalatha was in great form in the recent one day matches. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last three matches. Q Ahmad is another good bowler pick for today's match.
SL-A vs AF-A match captain and vice-captain choices
S Arachchige
S Arachchige is one of the most crucial picks from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 113 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.
D Hemalatha
D Hemalatha is another crucial pick from Sri Lanka A as the pitch is expected to support spinners. He is in great form and getting a lot of wickets at this venue. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 13 runs in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for SL-A vs AF-A, 6th ODI Match
S Arachchige
D Hemalatha
S Samarawickrama
L Udara
D Rasooli
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, L Udara
Batters: N Fernando, S Atal, D Rasooli
All-rounders: S Ashraf, S Arachchige
Bowlers: D Madushanka, Q Ahmad, D Hemalatha, T Ratnayake
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Samarawickrama, L Udara
Batters: L Croospulle, S Atal, D Rasooli
All-rounders: S Ashraf, S Arachchige
Bowlers: D Madushanka, Q Ahmad, D Hemalatha, M Rathnayake
