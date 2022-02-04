AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022, 3rd-place Playoff

Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) will take on Australia U19 (AU-U19) in the third-place playoff of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

Afghanistan U19 have been impressive at the World Cup despite failing to reach the final. They were defeated by England in the semi-finals by 15 runs via the DLS method. Australia U19, meanwhile, were sub-par in their semi-final clash against India. Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed ran riot with the bat as the Aussies failed to get going in the chase and fell short by 96 runs.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AF-U19 XI

Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Abdul Hadi, Bilal Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Noor Ahmad, Izharullahq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

AU-U19 XI

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet

Match Details

AF-U19 vs AU-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022, 3rd-place Playoff

Date and Time: 4th February, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua is a balanced one which has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. A score of around 250 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ishaq could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s solid with the bat and is good behind the stumps as well.

Batters

T Wyllie is Australia's leading run-scorer at the U19 World Cup, having amassed 265 runs in five matches.

A Noor has a strong presence at No.3 for Afghanistan. He has scored 135 runs at an average of 27 at the World Cup.

All-rounder

N Khan is a valuable all-rounder who has picked up eight wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

N Ahmad has bowled consistently in the right areas and has been a major wicket-taking bowler for Afghanistan. He has scalped eight wickets so far.

W Salzmann picked up two wickets in the last game against India. He has taken nine wickets at the World Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

N Khan (AF-U19) – 424 points

N Ahmad (AF-U19) – 376 points

I Naveed (AF-U19) – 372 points

W Salzmann (AU-U19) – 365 points

T Wyllie (AU-U19) – 338 points

Important stats for AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

N Khan: 8 wickets

N Ahmad: 8 wickets

W Salzmann: 9 wickets

T Wyllie: 265 runs

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ishaq, T Wyllie, S Safi, C Kellaway, A Noor, N Khan, C Connolly, N Ahmad, I Naveed, W Salzmann, N Zadran

Captain: N Khan. Vice-captain: N Ahmad.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ishaq, T Wyllie, S Safi, C Kellaway, N Radhakrishnan, N Khan, C Connolly, N Ahmad, I Naveed, W Salzmann, N Zadran

Captain: T Wyllie. Vice-captain: W Salzmann.

Edited by Samya Majumdar