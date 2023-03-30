Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 - Dream11 Prediction - Under-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series 2023 Final

Afghanistan Under-19 (AF-U19) will lock horns with Bangladesh Under-19 (BD-U19) in the final of the Under-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series 2023 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Afghanistan Under-19 have been in excellent form and finished at the top after the league stages. They returned with three wins and a loss, and their only defeat came against Bangladesh Under-19.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Under-19 started the tri-series with two successive defeats but they bounced back strongly. They won two games in a row to qualify for the final.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19, Match Details

The final of the Under-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series 2023 between Afghanistan Under-19 and Bangladesh Under-19 will be played on March 30, 2023, at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to commence at 4.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AF-U19 vs BD-U19

Date & Time: March 30, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi has been a good one to bat on, but there has been something in it for the bowlers as well. Spinners, in particular, have performed well. Scores of 75, 229, 298, 292, 215, and 323 have been recorded batting first in this tri-series.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Afghanistan Under-19: W, L, W, W

Bangladesh Under-19: W, W, L, L

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Afghanistan Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Afghanistan Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Hizbullah Durrani, Suliman Arabzai, Numan Shah (c & wk), Sohil Khan, Mohammad Haroon, Kamran Hotak, Yama Arab, Farhad Usmani, Khalid Taniwal, Khalil Ahmad, and Bashir Ahmad.

Bangladesh Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Sharear Sakib, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Parvez Rahman Jibon, Tanvir Ahammed, and Maruf Mridha.

Today’s AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Numan Shah (4 matches, 235 runs, 5 catches)

Numan Shah is in top batting form and is the leading run-getter in this tournament. The Afghanistan U19 captain has amassed 235 runs in four innings, which includes one ton and a fifty. He averages 58.75 and strikes at 90.38.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammad Haroon (4 matches, 171 runs)

Mohammad Haroon has looked in solid touch with the bat so far in the tournament. He has accumulated 171 runs in four innings and has registered a couple of half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 143.69 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ariful Islam (4 matches, 153 runs, 2 wickets)

Ariful Islam has been batting well in this tournament and he even got a match-winning 105 not out against Afghanistan U19 a couple of games ago. With the ball, he has chipped in with two wickets at an economy of 4.93.

Top Bowler Pick

Bashir Ahmad (3 matches, 12 wickets)

Bashir Ahmad is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. The 17-year-old left-arm seamer has returned with 12 wickets in just three matches. He has a bowling average of 11 and a bowling strike rate of 11.5.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Kamran Hotak (4 matches, 85 runs, 8 wickets)

Kamran Hotak has had a significant all-round impact in this tournament. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has picked up eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 3.57. He averages 14 with the ball. He has scored 85 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 110.38.

Jishan Alam (4 matches, 145 runs, 4 wickets)

Jishan Alam is in top form with the bat and has aggregated 145 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 149.48. The off-spinning all-rounder has also picked up four scalps with the ball and has an economy of 5.08.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kamran Hotak 85 runs & 8 wickets in 4 matches Jishan Alam 145 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Numan Shah 235 runs in 4 matches Bashir Ahmad 12 wickets in 3 matches Ariful Islam 153 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kamran Hotak, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby will be the ones to watch out for.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 - Under-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series 2023 Final.

Wicketkeeper: Numan Shah

Batters: Jishan Alam, Mohammad Haroon, Sohail Khan

All-rounders: Kamran Hotak, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby

Bowlers: Khalil Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Rohanat Doullah Borson

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 - Under-19 Tri-Nation ODI Series 2023 Final.

Wicketkeeper: Numan Shah

Batters: Jishan Alam, Mohammad Haroon

All-rounders: Kamran Hotak, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Parvez Rahman Jibon

Bowlers: Khalil Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Rohanat Doullah Borson

