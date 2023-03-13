AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 2023 will see Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) squaring off against Bangladesh U19 (BD-19) at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Monday (March 13).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AF-U19 vs BD-19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Bangladesh Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this series. Afghanistan U19 will give it their all to win the match, but Bangladesh U19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AF-U19 vs BD-19 Match Details

The first match of the Bangladesh U19 vs Afghanistan U19 2023 will be played on March 13 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AF-U19 vs BD-19, Match 1

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

AF-U19 vs BD-19 Form Guide

AF-U19 - Will be playing their first match

BD-19 - Will be playing their first match

AF-U19 vs BD-19 Probable Playing XI

AF-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haroon, Jamshid Miralikhil (c), Noman Shah (wk), Naseer Khan, Akram Mohammadzai, Gulzar Khan, Ali Ahmad, Yama Arab, Khalel Ahmad, Wafiullah

BD-19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Paevez Rahman Jibon, Shiam Hossain Dipu (wk), Ariful Islam, Wasi Siddiquee, Rizwan Chowdhury, Jishan Alam (c), Ahrar Amin, Tanvir Ahammed, Shahria-Al-Amin, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Maruf Mridha

AF-U19 vs BD-19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Shah

N Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hossain is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Rahman

S Arabzai and M Rahman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Ahmad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Alam

J Alam and A Islam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Hotak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Ahammed and K Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Arab is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AF-U19 vs BD-19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

J Alam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Alam the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AF-U19 vs BD-19, Match 1

J Alam

S Arabzai

M Rahman

A Islam

K Ahmad

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: M Rahman, S Arabzai, P Rahman, A Ahmad

All-rounders: A Islam, J Alam, K Hotak

Bowlers: T Ahammed, Y Arab, K Ahmad

Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Shah

Batters: M Rahman, S Arabzai, A Ahmad

All-rounders: A Islam, J Alam, K Hotak, J Miralikhil

Bowlers: T Ahammed, S Al Amin, K Ahmad

