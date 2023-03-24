AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Under 19 Tri Nations Series 2023, Match 4

The fourth game of the Under 19 Tri Nations Series 2023 will see Afghanitsan-U19 (AF-U19) square off against Bangladesh-U19 (BD-U19) at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, March 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs AFG-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Afghanistan have been the best team in the tournament so far. They have won both their games so far and are currently at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have managed to win one of their two matches but are currently at the bottom of the table with a worse net run rate.

The two teams faced off in the opening match of the series, where Afghanistan emerged victorious by seven wickets. Bangladesh will be looking for redemption in this contest.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

The fourth game of the Under 19 Tri Nations Series will be played on March 24 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi at 4.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AF-U19 vs BD-U19

Date and Time: March 24, 2023; 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

AF-U19 vs BD-U19, Pitch Report

The wicket has been good for batting, especially in the second innings. The spinners got help from the wicket in the first innings, which will die down as the match progresses.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing XIs

AF-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AF-U19 Probable Playing XI

Hizbullah Durrani, Sohail Khan, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haroon, Khalid Taniwal, Farhad Usmani, Noman Shah (wk and c), Kamran Hotak, Basir Ahmad, Yama Arab, and Khalel Ahmad.

BD-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BD-U19 Probable Playing XI

Ashiqur Rahman Sibli (wk), Jishan Alam, Sharar Sakeb, Shihbab James, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin (c), Wasu Siddiquee, Rohanat Doulllah Borson, Tanvir Ahammed, and Rafi Uzzaman.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Shah

N Shah has the highest points amongst the options available in the wicketkeeper section. He will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

J Alam

J Alam has done a decent job with the bat in this tournament. He has looked in good touch and will be a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Hotak

K Hotak has been in great all-round form in this tournament. He can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Yama Arab

Yama Arab can be a lethal bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Hotak

K Hotak has been in great form in this tournament. He can be a match-winner for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Yama Arab

Yama Arab has been a deceptive bowler in this series. He has picked up wickets in the two opening matches and looks like a safe bet to take as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EGC vs NSS, Match 4

N Shah

J Alam

K Hotak

A Amin

Y Arab

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling, especially in the second innings. The spinners will get help from the wicket in the initial stages. So, spinning all-rounders and batters who play spin will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: N Shah

Batters: J Alam, M Haroon, Sohail Khan

All-rounders: K Hotak, A Amin, P Rahman

Bowlers: Y Arab, K Ahmad, B Ahmad, R Doullah

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Shah

Batters: J Alam, M Haroon, Sohail Khan

All-rounders: K Hotak, A Amin, P Rahman

Bowlers: Y Arab, K Ahmad, B Ahmad, R Doullah

Poll : 0 votes