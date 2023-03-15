AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Youth ODI

The second youth ODI will see the Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) go up against Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (March 15).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Afghanistan U19 won the first youth ODI quite comfortably by 158 runs. Sohail Khan played a match-winning innings of 100 runs and bowlers like Yama Arab and Faridoon Dawoodzai played their part in the win.

Bangladesh U19, on the other hand, will be looking forward to bouncing back from the set-back of the first match. Much will be dependent on the shoulders of Maruf Midha and Wasi Siddiquee.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

The second youth ODI of the Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be played on March 15 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 10:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19, 2nd Youth ODI

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, 10:30 am IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Pitch Report

The track at the Tolerance Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 227 runs.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Form Guide (Last Match)

Afghanistan U19: W

Bangladesh U19: L

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

AF-U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AF-U19 Probable Playing 11

Akram Mohammadzai, Farhad Usmani, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jawed Paktin, Kamran Hotak, Mohammad Haroon, Noman Shah (c & wk), Sohail Khan, Suliman Arabzai, Yama Arab, Nasir Hassan.

BD-U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BD-U19 Probable Playing 11

Ariful Islam, Rizwan Chowdhury, Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman, Maruf Mridha, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Md Shahria-Al-Amin, Md. Shihab James, Sharear Sakib (c), Paevez Rahman Jibon, Wasi Siddiquee.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Noman Shah (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 17.39)

Noman didn't perform well in the opening match, but he is a quality player who will be looking forward to playing a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

Sohail Khan (1 match, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 88.5)

Sohail batted extremely well in the first match and will be difficult to stop once he gets going. In the last match, he scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 88.5.

Top All-rounder pick

Nasir Hasan (1 match, 2 wickets and 2 runs, Economy Rate: 4.0 and Strike Rate: 100.00)

Nasir has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the first match.

Top Bowler pick

Maruf Mridha (1 match, 2 wickets and 6 runs, Economy Rate: 6.8 and Strike Rate: 37.5)

Maruf looked promising with the ball, scalping two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 6.80. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps on Wednesday.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Hasan

Nasir could be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He managed to pick up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the first match.

Faridoon Dawoodzai

Faridoon can be a good choice for the captaincy as he can pick up wickets regularly. He picked up three wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 5.30.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sohail Khan - 100 runs in 1 match

Yama Arab - 4 wickets in 1 match

Faridoon Dawoodzai - 3 wickets in 1 match

Suliman Arabzai - 55 runs in 1 match

Maruf Mridha - 6 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 match expert tips

Sohail Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Noman Shah

Batters: Suliman Arabzai, Sohail Khan, Sharear Sakib

All-rounders: Nasir Hassan, Kamran Hotak, Ariful Islam, Rizwan Chowdhury

Bowlers: Faridoon Dawoodzai, Maruf Mridha, Yama Arab

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli

Batters: Suliman Arabzai, Sohail Khan

All-rounders: Nasir Hassan, Kamran Hotak, Ariful Islam, Paevez Rahman Jibon

Bowlers: Yama Arab, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Shahria-Al-Amin, Jawed Patkin.

Poll : 0 votes