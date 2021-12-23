AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Afghanistan U-19 (AF-U19) taking on Pakistan U-19 (PK-U19) at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in one of the most-awaited clashes of the U19 Asia Cup. The Afghans have some game time under their belts, having played a couple of ODIs against the reigning ICC U-19 World Cup champions Bangladesh. However, they face a stern test in the form of Pakistan, who boast a resourceful squad with Qasim Akram at the helm. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an intriguing contest beckons in Dubai.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AF-U19 XI

Suliman Safi (c), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayedi, Ijaz Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Mohd Ishaq (wk), Nangyelai Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Faisal Khan, Noor Ahmad and Bilal Sami

PK-U19 XI

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan Niazi, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Maaz Sadaqat, Faisal Akram, Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer

Match Details

AF-U19 vs PK-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 23rd December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the ICC Academy Ground with some help on offer for the bowlers. While the batters will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers will be eager to swing the new ball and get a few breakthroughs. However, a lot will depend on the spinners in the middle overs. Although both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the game.

Today’s AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah: Haseebullah has been a star performer on the domestic circuit, mixing aggression and caution in equal measure. Apart from his undeniable skills with the bat, he adds value with his wicketkeeping ability as well. He should be a good addition to your AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Bilal Sayedi: Bilal Sayedi is perhaps Afghanistan's best bet with the bat, capable of scoring big runs in the top order. He is comfortable against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Qasim Akram: Qasim Akram comes into the tournament with a big reputation, given his average is in excess of 50 in List A cricket. The all-rounder has been playing senior cricket for quite some time now and is a must-have in your AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bilal Sami: Bilal Sami is set to lead the Afghan bowling attack, with the express pacer's new-ball prowess being one to keep an eye out for in the tournament. Sami is known to hit hard lengths more often than not and given the nature of the surface, he should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed (AF-U19)

Bilal Sayedi (AF-U19)

Qasim Akram (PK-U19)

Important stats for AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Qasim Akram - 462 runs in 15 List A matches, SR: 100.87

Abdul Bangalzai - 92 runs in 7 List A matches, SR: 68.14

Izharulhaq Naveed - 8 wickets in 7 List A matches, ER: 3.95

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Sayeedi, Haseebullah, A Bangalzai, S Safi, I Khan Niazi, I Naveed, Q Akram, B Sami, N Ahmad, F Khan and F Akram

Captain: B Sayeedi. Vice-captain: Q Akram.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Sayeedi, M Sadaqat, A Bangalzai, S Safi, M Shehzad, I Naveed, Q Akram, B Sami, N Ahmad, F Khan and F Akram

Captain: Q Akram. Vice-captain: I Naveed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar