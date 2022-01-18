AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup, Match 13

Afghanistan U19 will take on Papua New Guinea U19 in the 13th match of the U19 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, 18th January at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Afghanistan U19 haven't had a great time so far in the U19 Asia Cup. They have managed to win only one of their three games in the tournament. The Afghans also didn’t get to play the warm-up matches in this edition owing to their late arrival in the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea U19 will be disappointed with their performance in the opening game of the U19 WC 2022. They suffered a massive 228-run defeat against Zimbabwe U19 and would now aim to bounce back in this match.

AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

Afghanistan U19

Suliman Safi (C), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Allah Noor, Suliman Arabzai, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Shahid Hasani, Bilal Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Izharulhaq Naveed, Khalel Ahmad

Papua New Guinea U19

Barnabas Maha (C), Boio Ray, Malcolm Aporo, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Christopher Kilapat, Peter Karoho (WK), Junior Morea, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, John Kariko

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, U19 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The wicket at Diego Martin Sporting Complex is generally helpful for bowlers. The pacers will get initial movement whereas the spinners will come into play in the latter half. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 220 runs.

Today’s AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Karoho: Karoho failed to deliver with the bat in the previous outing. However, he is a capable batter who can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Suliman Safi: Afghanistan skipper Suliman will have the responsibility of leading from the front. In five youth ODIs, he has scored 146 runs at an average of around 30.

Ryan Ani: Ani is a fine lower-order batter who can score all over the ground. He didn’t have a great outing last time but is expected to turn things around in this match.

All-rounders

Christopher Kilapat: Kilapat is a decent bowling all-rounder for PNG. He picked up two wickets in the previous game.

Ijaz Ahmadzai: Ijaz has been the top performer for Afghanistan in the U19 Asia Cup. He has managed to score 87 runs in two games.

Bowlers

Rasan Kevau: Rasan performed admirably with the ball in the previous game. He grabbed three wickets at an economy of 6.50.

Noor Ahmad: Noor’s performance in the U19 Asia Cup has been a notable one. He has seven wickets from just two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Noor Ahmad (AFG)

Ijaz Ahmadzai (AFG)

Rasan Kevau: 88 points

Junior Morea: 66 points

Christopher Kilapat: 59 points

Important stats for AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Noor Ahmad: 2 matches, 7 wickets

Ijaz Ahmadzai: 2 matches, 87 runs

Rasan Kevau: 1 match, 3 wickets

Christopher Kilapat: 1 match, 2 wickets

Junior Morea: 1 match, 2 wickets

AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Karoho, Suliman Safi, Ryan Ani, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Christopher Kilapat, Noor Ahmad, Rasan Kevau, Junior Morea, Shahid Hasani, Allah Noor, Mohammad Ishaq

Captain: Ijaz Ahmadzai Vice-Captain: Rasan Kevau

AF-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Karoho, Suliman Safi, Ryan Ani, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Christopher Kilapat, Noor Ahmad, Rasan Kevau, Suliman Arabzai, Patrick Nou, Bilal Sami, John Kariko

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Noor Ahmad Vice-Captain: Christopher Kilapat

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee