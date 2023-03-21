AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for U19 Tri-Series 2023, Match 3

The third match in the U19 Tri-Series 2023 will see Afghanistan U19 (AF-U19) take on Sri Lanka U19 (SL-U19) at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, March 22.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction.

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka come into the game on the back of dominant wins against Bangladesh. While Afghanistan's bowling came to the fore for them, Sri Lanka's top order delivered the goods in their win.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Afghanistan will start as the favorites owing to their recent form.

With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, a cracking game is on the cards in Abu Dhabi.

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will lock horns in the third match of the U19 Tri-Series 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST on Wednesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AF-U19 vs SL-U19, U19 Tri-Series 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: March 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sri Lanka U19.

Sri Lanka U19 probable playing 11

Hirun Kapurubandara, Sineth Jayawardene, Dinura Kalupahana, Shevon Daniel (c), Hiran Jayasundara (wk), Vishwa Rajapakse, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Traveen Mathew and Duvindu Ranatunga.

Afghanistan U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan U19.

Afghanistan U19 probable playing 11

Suliman Arabzai, Hizbullah Durani, Sohail Khan, Noman Shah (c), Mohammad Haroon, Khalid Taniwal, Farhad Usmani, Kamran Hotak, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hiran Jayasundara (35 off 42 in the previous match)

Hiran Jayasundara had a decent outing in the previous game against Bangladesh, scoring 35 runs off 42 balls in the middle order. The right-hander is a decent player of spin and has a knack for scoring quick runs too.

With Jayasundara in good form as well, he is a fine addition to your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sohail Khan (33 off 28 in the previous match)

Sohail Khan gave a good account of himself in the previous game, scoring 33 runs off just 28 balls. He is an attack-minded batter who has been in decent form with two 50-plus scores before the tournament as well.

Given his form and ability, Sohail is a top pick for your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Malsha Tharupathi (3/35 in the previous match)

Malsha Tharupathi is a talented all-rounder who is renowned for his spin-bowling prowess. The leg-spinner comes into the game on the back of a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh, holding him in good stead.

With Malsha capable of scoring quick runs as well, he is a must-have in your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Bashir Ahmad (4/23 in the previous match)

Bashir Ahmad was the standout bowler for Afghanistan in their win against Bangladesh, picking up four wickets while conceding only 23 runs. He is a skillful spinner who has already shown his wicket-taking prowess in the middle overs.

With the conditions also suiting him, Bashir is a good addition to your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Suliman Arabzai

Suliman Arabzai is an attacking top-order batter who can clear the boundary at will. He has 63 runs in his last three ODIs, with a fifty against Bangladesh U19 as well. With Arabzai capable of scoring big runs, he is a top captaincy pick for your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Shevon Daniel

Shevon Daniel is one of the best youngsters on the Sri Lankan circuit, spending time in the LPL with the Dambulla Vikings side. He scored only 15 runs in the previous game but is capable of winning games singlehandedly with both the bat and ball. With Daniel due for a big performance, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your AF-U19 vs SL-19 Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sohail Khan 33(28) in the previous game Bashir Ahmad 4/23 in the previous game Kamran Hotak 3/13 in the previous game Sineth Jayawardene 101(122) in the previous game Malsha Tharupathi 3/35 in the previous game

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 match expert tips

Sineth Jayawardene was the standout batter for Sri Lanka in the previous game, scoring a century at the top of the order. He showed composure against both pace and spin whilst leading Sri Lanka to a comfortable win against Bangladesh. If he is able to get off to a start against the Afghan bowlers, Jayawardene could be a top pick for your AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: N Shah, H Jayasundara

Batters: S Arabzai, S Khan, S Jayawardene

All-rounders: S Daniel (vc), K Hotak (c)

Bowlers: M Tharupathi, T Mathews, K Ahmad, B Ahmad

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AF-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Shah, H Kapurbandara

Batters: S Arabzai (vc), S Khan, S Jayawardene (c)

All-rounders: S Daniel, K Hotak

Bowlers: M Tharupathi, T Mathews, Y Arab, B Ahmad

