AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Afghanistan U-19 (AF-U19) taking on United Arab Emirates U-19 (UAE-U19) at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Saturday.

Afghanistan were handed a reality check in the previous game after being bundled out cheaply by Pakistan. They will be keen to return to winning ways against hosts UAE, who gave a decent account of themselves against the highly-rated Indians. Although the UAE will bank on home conditions, Afghanistan will start as the clear favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

AF-U19 XI

Suliman Safi (c), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayedi, Ijaz Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Mohd Ishaq (wk), Nangyelai Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Faisal Khan, Noor Ahmad and Bilal Sami

UAE-U19 XI

Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Afzal Khan and Vijaya Raghavan

Match Details

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 25th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous round of fixtures, a decent batting track awaits the two sides in Dubai. Although some movement is likely off the surface, the batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. The dimensions of the ground could play into the spinners' hands. Although batting first should be the preferred option, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

Today’s AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kai Smith: Kai Smith was the UAE's best batter in the previous game, getting some runs under his belt against the Indians. He has been a decent performer on the UAE circuit as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Bilal Sayedi: Although Bilal Sayedi didn't get many runs in the previous round of fixtures, he remains Afghanistan's best bet with the bat. Sayedi is quite capable against both pace and spin, which should make him a good addition to your AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Izharulhaq Naveed: Izharulhaq Naveed is a fine prospect for Afghanistan with his all-round ability being key. Although he could only show glimpses of his prowess in the previous game, Naveed is surely one to keep tabs on in the long run and should trouble the hosts.

Bowler

Bilal Sami: Bilal Sami was able to trouble the Pakistani batters in the previous game with his pace and ability to swing the new ball. He will once again be pivotal in the powerplay overs and should find a place in your AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 fantasy team alongside Noor Ahmad.

Top 3 best players to pick in AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed (AF-U19)

Bilal Sayedi (AF-U19)

Alishan Sharafu (UAE-U19)

Important stats for AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Kai Smith - 45(70) vs India U-19 in previous game

Noor Ahmad - 5-0-20-3 vs Pakistan U-19 in previous game

Izharulhaq Naveed - 3.4-1-7-1 vs Pakistan U-19 in previous game

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, B Sayeedi, D Parashar, A Sharafu, S Arabzai, I Ahmad, I Naveed, I Ahmadzai, N Ahmad, B Sami and A Shetty

Captain: B Sayeedi. Vice-captain: A Sharafu.

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, B Sayeedi, P Mehra, A Sharafu, S Arabzai, S Safi, I Naveed, I Ahmadzai, N Ahmad, B Sami and N Keswani

Captain: B Sayeedi. Vice-captain: I Naveed

Edited by Samya Majumdar