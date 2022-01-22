AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022, Match 24

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 24th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium in Diego Martin on Saturday.

Afghanistan lost a close match to Pakistan by 24 runs. In their first match, they beat Papua New Guinea by 135-runs, and they will hope to repeat that when they meet Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are also coming off a huge 115-run loss to Pakistan. They will look to bounce back against Afghanistan to solidify their place in the top two of the Group C points table. Their captain Emmanuel Bawa performed well in the game against Papua New Guinea, scoring 100 at a strike rate of 105.26.

AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

AF-U19 XI

Bilal Sayedi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Khaiber Wali, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

ZIM-U19 XI

Matthew Welch, Steven Saul (wk), Emmanuel Bawa (c), David Bennett, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Tashinga Makoni, Victor Chirwa, Tendekai Mataranyika, Mcgini Dube, Alex Falao.

Match Details

Match: AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium, Diego Martin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex Stadium is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while hitting their shots. Anything above 270 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Ishaq: He bats in the middle order, and is expected to play a key role in this game as well. He had 12 runs from 15 deliveries in his last outing. He could be a safe pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Suliman Safi: Safi has impressed with his batting in the middle order. He scored 62 at a strike rate of 81.58 against Papua New Guinea in the 13th match of the tournament, making him a must-pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Brian Bennett: He is a top all-rounder for his team, and has scored 106 runs in his last two games. He can be expected to fetch valuable points with both bat and ball. Bennett is also decent with his off-break spin, making him a must-have in your AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Izharulhaq Naveed: He is a frontline bowler for his team. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 3.8 in two games in the tournament so far. Naveed could prove to be a valuable pick in your AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Nangyalai Khan (AF-U19) - 116 points.

Victor Chirwa (ZIM-U19) - 124 points.

Alex Falao (ZIM-U19) - 145 points.

Key stats for AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai - 188 runs in his last seven YODI games; Batting Average: 31.33.

Naveed Zadran – Four wickets in his last two games; Bowling average: 16.00.

David Bennett - 156 runs and one wickets in his last seven YODI games; Batting average: 26.00.

AF-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Ishaq, Allah Noor, Emmanuel Bawa, Suliman Safi, Brian Bennett, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, David Bennett, Noor Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan, Victor Chirwa.

Captain: Naveed Zadran. Vice-captain: David Bennett.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Ishaq, Allah Noor, Emmanuel Bawa, Suliman Safi, Brian Bennett, Naveed Zadran, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, David Bennett, Noor Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naveed, Victor Chirwa.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Izharulhaq Naveed. Vice-captain: Suliman Safi.

Edited by Bhargav