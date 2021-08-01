AF vs. MAL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malmo match - August 2nd, 2021

In matches No. 1 and 2 of ECS T10 Malmo 2021, Ariana Akif will play against Malmo on Monday, August 2, at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

The reigning champions, Akif, would like to replicate their heroics from the previous season. They dominated the European Cricket Series Malmo 2020 with a 5-1 win-loss record, losing only to Ariana CC in a Golden Ball finish in the group stages.

On the other hand, Malmo is the oldest cricket club in the city of Malmo. They boast of having some big players in their ranks, but they ended the previous campaign on a low.

They finished third in their group with two wins and as many losses. They will be keen to put their best foot forward and kick off the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 campaign with a win.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three picks in your Dream11 team for this fixture of ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

3. Khaled Mohammad

Khaled Mohammad was one of the reasons behind Ariana Akif’s success last season. He is a dashing right-handed batter who likes to take on the bowlers. His aggressive style of batting fetched him 101 runs in six innings with a strike rate of over 170.

At ECS T10 Malmo 2021, Khaled will once again be a crucial member of the batting unit for Arian Akif.

2. Hammad Rafiq

Hammad Rafiq, the right-handed batter at Malmo Cricket Club, had a season to remember in 2020. Although his team could not perform well collectively in ECS 2020, his performances were worth noticing.

He ended the season being the highest run-getter for his team, with 116 runs collected in four innings. He also brought his off-spinners handy as he scalped four wickets by the end of the season.

Malmo will hope for him to deliver on similar lines in ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

1.Abdul Naser

Abdul Naser is perhaps the most important player for Ariana Akif. Naser is a genuine all-rounder who can make a big impact in matches.

His service with both bat and ball in the previous season was invaluable. His contributions saw his team lift the inaugural cup.

With the bat, he amassed 165 runs, while with the ball, he plucked out five wickets. Ariana Akif will once again rely heavily on Abdul to deliver in ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar