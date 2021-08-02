AF vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden, Match 1 and 2

Ariana AKIF will take on Malmo in the 1st and 2nd match of the ECS Sweden at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Monday.

Ariana AKIF are the defending champions of ECS Sweden and would like to win the competition for the second consecutive time. Like last time, their goal would be to finish the season undefeated. They are going into this contest as the overwhelming favorites.

Meanwhile, Malmo had a disappointing campaign last time around and with just two wins from four matches, they failed to make it past the group stages.

AF vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

AF XI

Ihsan Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Karan Singh, Pawan Kumar, Maly Gholum, Delawar Khan, Sreekanth M, Javid Khan, Yousaf Babak, Sedik Sahak, Ayubkhan Azizi.

MAL XI

Bilal Zaigham, Saqlain Shah, Sudais Sudais, Sanaullah Habibzai, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Nikhil Mathur, Musadaq Mubarak, Hassan Zaigham, Haris Aziz, Saad Mohammad.

Match Details

AF vs MAL, ECS Sweden Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: 2nd August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise and it won’t be surprising to see high scores being registered. A score above 100 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s AF vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ihsanullah Sherzad is a decent wicket-keeping choice. He had scored runs at a strike rate of above 162 in the last edition of the competition.

Batsmen

Khaled Mohammad was the third-highest scorer for Ariana AKIF last season. He had amassed 101 runs at a strike rate of over 170.

With 89 runs at a strike rate close to 200, Sudais finished as the second-highest run-getter for Malmo last year.

All-rounders

Hammad Rafiq should also be the captaincy choice for your AF vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy side. He had scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 175.75 last year. He had also picked up four wickets

Bowlers

Hassan Zaigham was impressive with the ball last season having picked up five wickets from four games. He also had a splendid economy rate of 8.62

Top 5 best players to pick in AF vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Khaled Mohammad (AF)

Hammad Rafiq (MAL)

Bilal Zaigham (MAL)

Sudais Sudais (MAL)

Hassan Zaigham (MAL)

Important stats for AF vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Khaled Mohammad: 101 runs

Hammad Rafiq: 116 runs and 4 wickets

Bilal Zaigham: N/A

Sudais: 89 runs

Hassan Zaigham: 5 wickets

AF vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

AF vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Zaigham, I U Sherzad, K Mohammad, S Sudais, S K Shah, M Gholum, H Rafiq, Q Munir, Y Babak, H Zaigham, S Sahak

Captain: K Mohammad, Vice-Captain: H Rafiq

AF vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Zaigham, I U Sherzad, K Mohammad, K Singh, S Sudais, S K Shah, M Gholum, H Rafiq, Y Babak, H Zaigham, S Sahak

Captain: B Zaigham, Vice-Captain: S K Singh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava