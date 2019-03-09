AFG vs IRE, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

A recovery of the highest order saw Afghanistan beat the Irish from an improbable position courtesy of a partnership between Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan as they gained the upper-hand in the ODI series. It all comes down to the final ODI with Afghanistan looking to complete their World Cup preparations with another solid performance while Ireland hope to level the series as they seek to build towards the future. With the final ODI also set to take place in Dehradun, another competitive match is on the cards as the Ireland batters try and combat the Afghan spin threat on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Afghanistan

Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram Ali Khil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan, Farid Malik, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, James Cameron-Dow, William Porterfield (C), Lorcan Tucker

Playing XI Updates

Afghanistan

Mohammed Shahzad is in line to replace Ali Khil and should return to the top of the order alongside Hazratullah Zazai while Noor Ali Zadran could make way for either Shenwari or Zahir Khan. The rest of the side should remain the same with Rashid and Mujeeb performing impeccably throughout the series.

Possible XI

Zazai, Shahzad(WK), Rahmat, Ashgar (C), Nabi, Naib, Najibullah, Rashid, Zahir/Shenwari, Aftab and Mujeeb.

Ireland

No changes are expected of the Irish for this do-or-die game. Their batters have struggled to get a hold of the Afghan bowlers and will be looking to bide some time at the crease before changing gears. Captain, William Porterfield looked in good touch before perishing to Aftab Alam and should be one to watch out for in the decider.

Possible XI

Porterfield (C), Stirling, Balbirnie, Simi, Kevin, Dockrell, Poynter(WK), McBrine, Murtagh, Cameron and Rankin.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 5th ODI

10th March 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Pitch Report

Apart from the first ODI, where the Irish weren't able to apply themselves against the likes of Mujeeb and Rashid, the pitch has played well with scores in excess of 250 achieved in the succeeding three innings. The fourth ODI saw the bowlers dominate with Rashid and Mujeeb amongst the wickets. Spinners are to play a major role in the middle overs with turn on offer while the pacers should also get some help early on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Uncertainty over who would keep wickets for Afghanistan leaves us with only one viable option in Stuart Poynter. Poynter gave a account of himself earlier in the tour and could come up with a good knock in the final ODI.

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are must have players in the side while the likes of Rahmat Shah and William Porterfield are more than capable of filling in for the aforementioned trio. Zazai is yet to showcase his best and could treat fans to a master-class.

All-rounders: Mohammed Nabi was pivotal to Afghanistan's recovery in the previous match and should be backed to perform once again. George Dockrell and Gulbadin Naib are also more than handy options to have with their skill-sets able to bring in valuable points on a consistent basis.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman pick themselves in the side while one of Rankin or McBrine should suffice in rounding of the fantasy team. Aftab Alam is also a viable option and could be included at the expense of Mujeeb.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai is one of the front-runners for captaincy with his penchant of destruction yet to make a mark on this series. Along with him, Paul Stirling and Rashid Khan are also worthy of being appointed as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion

#1

Stuart Poynter (WK), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Ashgar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Captain: Hazratullah Zazai

#2

Stuart Poynter (WK), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Mohammed Nabi, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Aftab Alam, Rashid Khan and Boyd Rankin. Captain: Paul Stirling

