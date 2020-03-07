AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 8th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Afghanistan drew first blood in the T20I series against Ireland on Friday. With the series firmly within their reach, Afghanistan will face Ireland in the second game in Greater Noida. Although the Irish had their moments in the previous game, the experience and talent of the Afghans was on full display in a rain-curtailed match. While the Irish have a resourceful squad in its ranks, they will have to come up with a better performance to upstage the Afghans in subcontinent conditions. With the likes of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling having the requisite experience, Ireland should give Afghanistan a run for their money. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AFG vs IRE.

AFG vs IRE Teams:

Afghanistan:

Ashgar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

Playing 11 Updates:

Afghanistan:

While the Afghans will be tempted to field the same side for this game, they could bring in young Naveen ul Haq for Shapoor Zadran. Afghanistan has a lot of depth in both the batting and bowling resources. While two very explosive batsmen in Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz open the batting, the calmness of Ashgar Afghan provides stability in the middle order. Their bowling attack revolves heavily around the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman with Mohammad Nabi also being one to watch out for against Ireland.

Possible XI: Hazratullah, Rahmanullah (WK), Janat, Afghan (C), Shenwari, Najibullah, Nabi, Naib, Rashid, Mujeeb and Shapoor/Naveen.

Ireland:

Ireland is likely to field an unchanged side for this game. The tourists have a top-heavy batting unit revolving around the exploits of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien. The likes of Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector hold the fort in the middle order with sufficient batting depth available for the Irish as well. Although Ireland has three spinners in its ranks, their pacers are crucial to their fortunes with Josh Little impressing for the Irish. With the experience of Boyd Rankin and George Dockrell at their disposal, Ireland will be optimistic of levelling the series on Sunday.

Possible XI: Stirling, O'Brien, Balbirnie (C), Delany, Tector, Tucker (WK), Simi, Dockrell, Rankin, Little and Young/McCarthy.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

8th March 2020, 2:00 PM IST

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Pitch Report:

As seen in the first T20I, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions with a good batting track on offer. However, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses, paving the way for a more competitive contest. With this being an afternoon fixture, batting first would be the ideal scenario with a few clouds also expected to make an appearance during the game.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Afghan circuit. The opener scored a 13-ball 28 in the previous game before throwing a decent start. With the Afghan wicket-keeper in good nick, he should be preferred over Lorcan Tucker, whose batting position might go against his selection in the fantasy team. With a career strike-rate of 144.07, one can expect Rahmanullah Gurbaz to provide a fast start and earn a good number of fantasy points in this game.

Batsmen: Paul Stirling is a must-have in the side with the Irish opener scoring a fifty in the first T20. While one of Andy Balbirnie or Kevin O'Brien could also be picked, Paul Stirling's ability to score quick runs and also contribute with the ball makes him a valuable asset. From the Afghan roster, Hazratullah Zazai stands out as a viable option. Although he couldn't convert a start in the previous game, Zazai has fond memories against Ireland with his only T20I hundred coming against them. As for the final selection, Ashgar Afghan gets the nod ahead of Najibullah Zadran although either of them would make for a good inclusion.

Allrounders: Although Gareth Delany didn't have a great game on Friday, he is capable of single-handedly winnings game for Ireland. With his leg-spin bound to come into play in the middle overs, he should have an impact on the proceedings. While Simi Singh is a decent option following his spell of 2/18 in the previous game, Mohammad Nabi's experience could also come in handy in this game.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan's inclusion in the fantasy team is a no-brainer. The SRH leggie starred with three wickets in the first T20I and also has an excellent record at this venue. One can expect him to pick a wicket or two on Sunday as he is picked alongside Joshua Little. Karim Janat is another great option with the medium-pacer slated to bat at number three as well. If picked to play in this game, Naveen-ul-Haq is a fine option while the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and George Dockrell should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a knack of scoring big runs at the top of the order. The youngster has two fifties in eight T20I games with an average of 31.88, which makes him a viable option as the differential. Rashid Khan's record of twelve wickets in four outings in Greater Noida holds him in good stead while one could opt for Paul Stirling also if an Irish player were to be picked as captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Mohammad Nabi, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little and George Dockrell.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Ashgar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan and Joshua Little.

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz