AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 10th, 2020

AFG vs IRE (3rd T20) - Mar 10th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The third and final T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan will take place on Tuesday in Greater Noida. With the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, both teams would be happy with their preparations so far. However, both games in this series have followed a similar script with the Afghanist proving too strong for the Irish. Their bowlers have been fairly consistent in this series with the Irish unable to keep up with the Asian side. Despite conceding the series, Ireland will look to add some respectability to the scoreline with another competitive game of T20 cricket in store. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AFG vs IRE.

AFG vs IRE Teams:

Afghanistan:

Ashgar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

Playing 11 Updates:

Afghanistan:

With the series already sealed, Afghanistan could ring in the changes with Qais Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq on the sidelines. Afghanistan could rest Shapoor Zadran and Mujeeb-ur-Zadran while the rest of the side remains unchanged. While Zazai and Gurbaz open the batting for Afghanistan, their strength lies within their experienced middle order, led by Ashgar Afghan. The likes of Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran have a lot of T20 experience which bodes well for the side while Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib add depth to the batting. Afghanistan's spin attack is one of the best in the business with Rashid Khan being one to watch out for against the Irish.

Possible XI: Gurbaz (WK), Zazai, Afghan (C), Janat, Nabi, Shenwari, Najibullah, Rashid, Naib, Mujeeb/Qais and Naveen/Shapoor.

Ireland:

No changes are expected from Ireland although they could bring in Barry McCarthy for Joshua Little in the bowling unit. Their batting unit has done well with the top-order trio of Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien getting runs in both games. They have sufficient depth in the batting unit with George Dockrell and Simi Singh also capable of clearing the boundary with ease. An improved performance is expected from the bowlers with the spinners proving ineffective in the previous game. Craig Young and Boyd Rankin are key to their fortunes with the ball as Ireland looks to avoid a whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan.

Possible XI: O'Brien, Stirling, Balbirnie (C), Delany, Tector, Tucker (WK), Simi, Dockrell, Young, Rankin and McCarthy/Little.

Match Details:

Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I

10th March 2020, 2:00 PM IST

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida

Pitch Report:

If the previous games are any indication of things to come, another high-scoring game is on the cards between Ireland and Afghanistan. Although there is some swing and spin on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen have enjoyed the best of the conditions in both games. However, the pitch could be a touch slower for this game, with 175 being a competitive total. With there being no rain on the forecast, both teams would look to bat first upon winning the toss.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has gotten off to a start in both games with 63 runs under his belt. With his ability to provide fast starts consistently, he should get the nod over Lorcan Tucker. Moreover, Tucker's batting position also limits his impact, which should pave the way for Rahmanullah Gurbaz's selection as the lone wicket-keeper.

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai and Paul Stirling are must-haves in the fantasy team. While Stirling has impressed with 72 runs in the two games so far, Hazratullah Zazai is due for a big knock with the burly left-hander showing glimpses of his big-hitting ability. The likes of Andy Balbirnie and Kevin O'Brien would also make for great selections while Ashgar Afghan's knock of 49* holds him in good stead. If an extra batsman were required, one could opt for Najibullah Zadran, who has looked in great touch in both games.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi is due for a big performance in this series for Afghanistan. Although he did come up with a handy cameo in the second T20I, he hasn't fired with the ball yet, although he is more than capable of wreaking havoc. Along with him, both Gareth Delany and Simi Singh are also viable options. However, Gareth Delany's superior batting ability should give him the nod over Simi Singh for this game.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan has been Afghanistan's best bowler in this series with four wickets and an economy rate of just 6. He guarantees a wicket or two every time he bowls which makes him a must-have pick in the side. Along with Rashid, the duo of Craig Young and George Dockrell are also picked in the team. Depending on their selection, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman are also genuine wicket-taking options and should prove to be worth-while selections.

Captain: Both Afghan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have looked in great touch, although they haven't been able to convert their starts. However, they can be backed to do so in the final T20I with both of them being great options for captaincy. Paul Stirling is experience and form makes him a worth-while candidate with a fifty to his name in this series. If one were to back a bowler as a differential pick, Rashid Khan should fit the bill perfectly.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, George Dockrell, Rashid Khan and Naveen ul Haq.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ashgar Afghan, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Simi Singh, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling