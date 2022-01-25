AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Afghanistan (AFG) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.
The Afghans have already wrapped up a series win, with the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan being brilliant with the ball. The Netherlands, however, have shown glimpses of their ability, with Pieter Seelaar leading his side admirably. Although they will start as underdogs, the Dutch have enough in the tank to trouble the Afghans, paving the way for an intriguing game in Doha on Tuesday.
AFG vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today
AFG XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Malik/Azmatullah Omarzai
NED XI
Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen and Vivian Kingma
Match Details
AFG vs NED, 3rd ODI
Date and Time: 25th January 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Pitch Report
As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with another relatively low-scoring fixture expected in Doha. The batters will look to go on the attack in the first few overs, with run-scoring being a touch easier against the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 220 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s AFG vs NED Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star of the show with the bat in the previous ODI, scoring a brilliant hundred at the top of the order. He is one of the most explosive batters in world cricket and given the form that he is in, Gurbaz is a must-have in your AFG vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Colin Ackermann: Colin Ackermann hasn't fired with the bat for the Dutch in this series, but he remains their best bet with the bat. The batting all-rounder is also capable of holding his own with the ball, if required to, making him a fine addition to your AFG vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Pieter Seelaar: Pieter Seelaar has been in decent form this series despite not being able to get his side over the line. While Seelaar remains key in the middle order, the Dutch captain's prowess with the ball should have a major say in the outcome of the game given the slowness of the track, making him one to watch out for in this game.
Bowler
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world, capable of bamboozling any opponent with his variations. The leggie has already picked up four wickets in two matches this series, with the Dutch batters unable to negotiate with him comfortably. With the star leggie likely to be Afghanistan's go-to bowler in the middle overs, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.
Top 3 best players to pick in AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction team
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 180 points
Mujeeb ur Rehman (AFG) - 188 points
Scott Edwards (NED) - 211 points
Important stats for AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction team
Scott Edwards - 154 runs in 2 matches this series, Average: 77.00
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 116 runs in 2 matches this series, SR: 85.93
Mujeeb ur Rehman - 6 wickets in 2 matches this series, Average: 11.83
AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Rashid Khan, Fred Klaassen and Mujeeb Ur Rehman
Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmed, Pieter Seelaar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Phillipe Boissevain and Mujeeb Ur Rehman
Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann.