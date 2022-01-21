AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan vs the Netherlands, First ODI

Afghanistan will take on the Netherlands in the first ODI at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

All three ODIs between Afghanistan and the Netherlands are set to be played in Doha.

Afghanistan will be without veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who withdrew his name in order to provide more opportunities to younger players. The team will be captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be led by experienced campaigner Pieter Seelar. They have some quality players at their disposal and the onus will be on them to force the issue against Afghanistan.

AFG vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

AFG XI

Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai

NED XI

Bas De Leede, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klassen, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein

Match Details

AFG vs NED, Afghanistan vs Netherlands, First ODI

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Pitch Report

The track will provide assistance to the spinners who are expected to play a key role. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before unleashing the big shots.

Batting first seems to be an ideal option at this venue.

Today’s AFG vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in outrageous form in white-ball cricket. His power-hitting ability makes him an excellent option to take on the bowlers. Gurbaz has scored 180 runs in three ODIs at a strike rate of 110.43.

Batters

Najibullah Zadran has played 70 games in his career so far. He has scored 1615 runs in ODI cricket at an average close to 30.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has been tasked with leading the side here and he will be hoping to bat with responsibility. Shahidi has scored 1154 runs in 41 ODIs at an average of 32.97.

All-rounders

Pieter Seelaar is one of the most accomplished players from the Netherlands. He has collected 54 wickets in his ODI career and has a bowling average of 30.46.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan is arguably the greatest cricketer Afghanistan has ever produced and his prowess in white-ball cricket needs no introduction. Rashid has scalped 140 wickets in 74 matches at an average of 18.58.

Fred Klaassen is known for his consistency and wicket-taking ability. He has picked up 16 wickets in eight games.

Top 5 best players to pick in AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Najibullah Zadran (AFG)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (AFG)

Important stats for AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan: 140 wickets

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 180 runs

Najibullah Zadran: 1615 runs

Pieter Seelaar: 54 wickets

Mujeeb ur Rahman: 70 wickets

AFG vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

AFG vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Pieter Seelaar, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

AFG vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Pieter Seelaar, Fred Klaassen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Captain: Gulbadin Naib, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar