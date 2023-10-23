AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 22

The 22nd match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see another Asian cricketing rivalry. Afghanistan (AFG) will square off against Pakistan (PAK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan had a great start to the tournament with two consecutive wins but they lost their last two matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have only won one of their four matches in the World Cup so far.

Afghanistan will try their best to win this match, but Pakistan is expected to show their dominance in this intense match.

AFG vs PAK Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to start at 2pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs PAK, Match 22

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 2pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

This pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be a slow wicket where batters could struggle and the spinners. The last match played here was between New Zealand and Afghanistan, where a total of 427 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

AFG vs PAK Form Guide

AFG - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

PAK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan.

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ©, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is currently in form and has already scored 294 runs in the last four matches. R Gurbaz is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

B Azam

A Shafique and B Azam are both good batter options for today's match. Both the Pakistan top-order batters are expected to score well. Imam Ul Haq is another good choice for today's match.

All-rounders

M Nabi

A Omarzai and M Nabi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. M Nawaz is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are no doubt the main bowlers from both teams R Khan and S Afridi. H Rauf and M Ur Rehman are other good picks for today's match.

AFG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan's terrific form in World Cup 2023 makes him the safest pick for captaincy. He has already smashed 294 runs in the last four matches at an average of 94.

B Azam

B Azam will bat in the top order and has a good record against Afghanistan, making him another good captaincy pick for today's match. He hasn't been in form since the World Cup, but he is too good a player to miss for too long.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs PAK, Match 22

S Afridi

B Azam

R Khan

M Rizwan

H Rauf

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is slow, focusing on bowlers, especially spinners, will be crucial.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, A Shafique

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, R Khan, S Afridi, H Rauf

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: B Azam, I Ul Haq, A Shafique, I Zadran

All-rounders: M Nabi

Bowlers: M Ur Rehman, R Khan, S Afridi, H Rauf, H Ali