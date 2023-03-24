AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG) is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, March 24.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan have named a new-look side for the series with regulars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan being rested. However, they have a young and electric roster with the likes of Mohammad Haris and Azam Khan set to take the field for Pakistan.

While they are well-equipped coming into the game, Pakistan will be wary of what Afghanistan are capable of doing in this format. While their batting unit has sufficient firepower, the onus will be on Rashid Khan and the bowlers to deliver the goods.

With both teams eager to start the series on the right note, an entertaining game is on the cards in Sharjah.

AFG vs PAK Match Details, 1st T20I

Afghanistan and Pakistan will face off in the first T20I in Sharjah on Friday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs PAK, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Fancode

AFG vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim/Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (5 matches, 104 runs, SR: 138.67)

Mohammad Haris has shown glimpses of his ability in international cricket, scoring 104 runs in five matches. He has a strike rate of 138.67 and is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order.

Haris was decent in the PSL with 350 runs at a strike rate of 186.17, making him a top pick for your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shan Masood (19 matches, 396 runs, SR: 122.22)

Shan Masood has been in brilliant form in the last year or so in this format, impressing for Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup as well. He has 396 runs in 19 matches with a strike rate of 122.22.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Masood is a fine pick for your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (44 matches, 478 runs, 32 wickets)

Karim Janat was one of Afghanistan's top performers in their T20I series win against UAE earlier in the year. He scored 116 runs and picked up a wicket as well.

Given his all-round skillset, Janat is a fine pick for your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (77 matches, 126 wickets, Average: 14.44)

Rashid Khan is one of the best T20I bowlers in the world with 126 wickets in 77 matches. He averages 14.44 with a strike rate of 13.92 to his credit.

With Rashid also likely to add value with the bat, he is a must-have in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

AFG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran is a fine left-handed batter with a heap of experience to fall back on. Zadran has 1644 runs in 79 innings with a strike rate of 141.36 holding him in good stead.

With Zadran in decent form coming into the series, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is a quality leg-spinner who has 98 wickets at an average of 21.48 in T20I cricket. Shadab had a decent PSL campaign recently, picking up 12 wickets in 11 matches and chipping in with the bat as well.

Given the conditions on offer, Shadab could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rashid Khan 126 wickets in 77 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 21 wickets in 19 matches Rahmanullah Gurbaz 941 runs in 38 matches Naseem Shah 14 wickets in 16 matches Shan Masood 396 runs in 19 matches

AFG vs PAK match expert tips for 1st T20I

Ihsanullah was the breakout star in PSL 2023, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches. He averaged 15.77 with the ball, using his raw pace to good effect.

With Ihsanullah in fine form coming into this series, he could be a brilliant differential pick in your AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Najibullah Zadran (vc), Shan Masood, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Karim Janat, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris (c), Afsar Zazai

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq

