AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Afghanistan (AFG) will be up against Pakistan (PAK) in the third T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, March 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Afghanistan have been extremely impressive, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They have defeated a second-string Pakistan team in the first two games.

Afghanistan’s bowlers led the way in both matches and kept things extremely tight while also picking up wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan were restricted to 92/9 in the first game and 130/6 in the second, with both targets easily chased down by the Afghans.

AFG vs PAK Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played on March 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs PAK, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 27th March 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

AFG vs PAK Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers a low-scoring track and has mostly favored bowlers in the series. While batters have struggled to get going, spinners have found plenty of assistance. Both matches have been won by the chasing side and that trend is expected to continue.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111

Average second innings score: 115.5

AFG vs PAK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Afghanistan: W-W

Pakistan: L-L

AFG vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Afghanistan Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Afghanistan Probable Playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq.

Pakistan Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Pakistan Probable Playing 11

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 90.90)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz should definitely be the first-choice wicketkeeper. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of over 90.

Top Batter pick

Ibrahim Zadran (2 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 92.15)

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 47 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 92.15.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammad Nabi (2 matches, 52 runs and 2 wickets)

Mohammad Nabi is a world-class all-rounder who has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of over 110 in addition to taking two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Rashid Khan (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.87)

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world in this format. He has scalped two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.87.

AFG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim is the highest run-scorer in the series with 82 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 92.13. He has also taken a wicket.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the series, having taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 8.00 and an economy rate of 4.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Imad Wasim 82 runs and 1 wicket 152 points Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 wickets 148 points Mohammad Nabi 52 runs and 2 wickets 127 points Rahmanullah Gurbaz 60 runs 101 points Ihsanullah 3 wickets 96 points

AFG vs PAK match expert tips

Imad Wasim has been in great form and has done extremely well with both the bat and ball under testing conditions.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (vc), Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Mohammad Haris

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi (c), Shadab Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan

