Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Dream11 Prediction - 1st ODI

Afghanistan will take on Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota on Tuesday, August 22.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

The road to the World Cup starts for both Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three-match series serves as perfect preparation for both sides for the upcoming Asia Cup and also, the World Cup. Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their squads ahead of the two big tournaments.

Afghanistan have played six ODI matches in 2023 and they have returned with a win-loss record of 3-3. Meanwhile, Pakistan have played eight games (all against New Zealand) and they have five wins and three losses.

These two sides have played four ODIs against each other and Pakistan have won all the four matches. It is after more than four years that Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan in a 50-over game, with the last one coming back in the 2019 World Cup.

AFG vs PAK, Match Details

The first ODI of the three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on August 22, 2023, at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AFG vs PAK

Date & Time: August 22, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota has usually been a good one to bat on. Three ODIs have been played at this venue this year and 268, 323 and 116 are the scores posted by teams batting first. Spinners have had a significant impact on this ground. Thus, more of the same can be expected.

AFG vs PAK Probable Playing 11 today

Afghanistan Team News

Afghanistan’s XI will have a similar look to the one that played against Bangladesh a month ago. Fareed Ahmad or Mohammad Saleem could be the second seamer.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad/Mohammad Saleem

Pakistan Team News

Naseem Shah was struggling with a shoulder injury in the Lanka Premier League. It’ll be interesting to see if Pakistan risk him in the first ODI. Mohammad Wasim Jr might play in place of Naseem if he is not fit. Pakistan’s batting line-up and the rest of the line-up seems fairly settled.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Today’s AFG vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (8 matches, 343 runs)

Mohammad Rizwan has been batting well in the 50-over format. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter has accumulated 343 runs at an average of 68.60. He has a strike-rate of 94.75 and he has struck three half-centuries in eight innings.

Top Batter Pick

Ibrahim Zadran (6 matches, 316 runs)

Ibrahim Zadran has been Afghanistan’s best batter in ODI cricket in 2023. He has aggregated 316 runs while averaging 63.20. He has recorded two fifties and one hundred.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nabi (6 matches, 78 runs, 6 wickets)

Mohammad Nabi has been effective with both bat and ball. The veteran off-spinning all-rounder has made 78 runs at a strike-rate of 97.50 in ODIs this year. With the ball, he has taken six scalps at an economy of 4.82.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Shaheen Afridi is in excellent form with the ball. The left-arm fast bowler has returned with eight wickets in four ODIs at an economy rate of 5.60. Overall, he has got 70 scalps from 36 ODI games in his career.

AFG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam (8 matches, 425 runs)

Babar Azam has been supremely consistent in ODI cricket. The Pakistan skipper has amassed 425 runs in eight games and averages 53.12 in 2023. He has hit four fifties and one hundred.

Rashid Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Rashid Khan has played only three ODIs in 2023. The star Afghanistan leg-spinner has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 3.18. He can contribute significantly with the bat as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AFG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ODI stats from 2023)

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 425 runs in 8 matches Rashid Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Ibrahim Zadran 316 runs in 6 matches Fakhar Zaman 520 runs in 8 matches Shaheen Afridi 8 wickets in 4 matches

AFG vs PAK match expert tips

Pakistan will start as favorites in this game. They have a solid and a settled line-up with some excellent top-order batters along with wicket-taking options with the ball. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will rely on their experienced spin-trio and contributions from top-order.

Thus, the likes of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Afghanistan vs Pakistan - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi

AFG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Afghanistan vs Pakistan - 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Ibrahim Zadran, Imam-ul-Haq, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fazalhaq Farooqi