AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Afghanistan is a team who should not be underestimated at any cost. They won their last ODI series against Zimbabwe by 2-0. South Africa, on the other hand, recently played a tri series with New Zealand and Pakistan. They lost both of their two matches by big margins.
These two teams have played a total of 5 head-to-head matches. South Africa have won 3 matches, while Afghanistan managed to win 2 matches.
AFG vs SA Match Details
The 3rd match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AFG vs SA, 3rd Match
Date and Time: 21st February 2025, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Pitch Report
The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between Pakistan and New Zealand, where a total of 580 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
AFG vs SA Form Guide
AFG - Will be playing their first match
SA - Will be playing their first match
AFG vs SA Probable Playing XI
AFG Playing XI
No injury updates
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Amatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
SA Playing XI
No injury updates
Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
AFG vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He smashed 87 runs in his only venue match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Ibrahim Zadran
Rassie van der Dussen and Ibrahim Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ibrahim Zadran is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Afghanistan bowlers. He smashed 82 runs in his only venue match. Temba Bavuma is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Marco Jansen
Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marco Jansen will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Azmatullah Omarzai is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Rashid Khan
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Rashid Khan is in good form. He has taken 9 wickets and smashed 55 runs in 4 head-to-head matches. Fazalhaq Farooqi is another good bowler for today's match.
AFG vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices
Marco Jansen
Marco Jansen is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is another crucial pick from the South Africa squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 87 runs in his only venue match.
5 Must-Picks for AFG vs SA, 3rd Match
Ibrahim Zadran
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Heinrich Klaasen
Marco Jansen
Rashid Khan
Afghanistan vs South Africa Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, H Klaasen
Batters: I Zadran, R van der Dussen
All-rounders: M Nabi, A Markram, M Jansen, A Omarzai
Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, F Farooqi
Afghanistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, H Klaasen
Batters: I Zadran, T Bavuma
All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, A Omarzai
Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, F Farooqi, L Ngidi
