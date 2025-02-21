AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against South Africa (SA) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Afghanistan is a team who should not be underestimated at any cost. They won their last ODI series against Zimbabwe by 2-0. South Africa, on the other hand, recently played a tri series with New Zealand and Pakistan. They lost both of their two matches by big margins.

These two teams have played a total of 5 head-to-head matches. South Africa have won 3 matches, while Afghanistan managed to win 2 matches.

AFG vs SA Match Details

The 3rd match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

AFG vs SA, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 21st February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between Pakistan and New Zealand, where a total of 580 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Ad

AFG vs SA Form Guide

AFG - Will be playing their first match

SA - Will be playing their first match

AFG vs SA Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Amatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ad

AFG vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He smashed 87 runs in his only venue match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran

Rassie van der Dussen and Ibrahim Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ibrahim Zadran is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Afghanistan bowlers. He smashed 82 runs in his only venue match. Temba Bavuma is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marco Jansen will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Azmatullah Omarzai is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Rashid Khan is in good form. He has taken 9 wickets and smashed 55 runs in 4 head-to-head matches. Fazalhaq Farooqi is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

AFG vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is another crucial pick from the South Africa squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 87 runs in his only venue match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs SA, 3rd Match

Ibrahim Zadran

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Heinrich Klaasen

Marco Jansen

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, H Klaasen

Ad

Batters: I Zadran, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: M Nabi, A Markram, M Jansen, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, F Farooqi

Afghanistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, H Klaasen

Ad

Batters: I Zadran, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada, F Farooqi, L Ngidi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback