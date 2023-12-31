AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of United Arab Emirates 2023, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of Afghanistan's tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2023 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, December 31. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both the teams played two practice one-day matches ahead of the series, with the United Arab Emirates losing miserably. Afghanistan also won the first T20I by 72 runs.

AFG vs UAE Match Details

The second T20I of the Afghanistan Tour of United Arab Emirates 2023 will be played on December 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs UAE, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 31st December 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I played on this pitch was between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, where a total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with the team batting first having a clear advantage.

AFG vs UAE Form Guide

AFG - W

UAE - L

AFG vs UAE Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Waseem Muhammad (c), Khalid Shah, V Aravind, Samal Udawaththa, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri (wk), A Naseer, Aayan Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Junaid Siddique.

AFG vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. V Aravind is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Zadran

H Zazai and I Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. W Muhammad is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

A Khan and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nabi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

F Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ul Haq and F Farooqi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AFG vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gurbaz

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make R Gurbaz the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Last time he smashed 100 runs off just 52 balls.

H Zazai

H Zazai loves performing against the United Arab Emirates and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important since the pitch supports batters. Zazai is a hard-hitting batter and can perform the same role as R Gurbaz did for Afghanistan in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs UAE, 2nd T20I

I Zadran

H Zazai

A Omarzai

F Farooqi

R Gurbaz

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind, R Gurbaz

Batters: H Zazai, I Zadran

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi, B Hameed, A Khan

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, F Farooqi, N Ahmed

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: V Aravind, R Gurbaz

Batters: H Zazai, I Zadran

All-rounders: A Omarzai, A Khan

Bowlers: N Ul Haq, F Farooqi, N Ahmed, Q Ahmad, M Jawal