AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of United Arab Emirates 2023, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the Afghanistan Tour of United Arab Emirates 2023 will see Afghanistan (AFG) squaring off against United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, January 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AFG vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The series is currently leveled at 1-1, as both teams have won one match each. The United Arab Emirates won the last match for their home fans by a margin of 11 runs. They will try their best in today's match, but Afghanistan are the clear favorites to win.

AFG vs UAE Match Details

The third T20I match of the Afghanistan Tour of United Arab Emirates 2023 will be played on January 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. You can follow the live score & commentary in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AFG vs UAE, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: January 2, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I match played on this pitch was between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, where a total of 321 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with the team batting first having a clear advantage.

AFG vs UAE Form Guide

AFG - W L

UAE - L W

AFG vs UAE Probable Playing XI

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

UAE Playing XI

No injury updates

Waseem Muhammad (c), V Aravind, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri (wk), A Naseer, Aayan Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar

AFG vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Gurbaz

R Gurbaz is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well. V Aravind is another good pick.

Batters

I Zadran

A Lakra and I Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Muhammad is also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

A Naseer and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nabi is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Jawad and F Farooqi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Q Ahmad is another good pick.

AFG vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gurbaz

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make R Gurbaz the captain of your team. He has a very good venue and head-to-head record. In the first T20I match, he smashed 100 runs in just 52 balls.

A Omarzai

A Omarzai loves performing against the United Arab Emirates and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important since he will bat at the top four and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for AFG vs UAE, 3rd T20I

I Zadran

A Naseer

A Omarzai

A Lakra

R Gurbaz

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Expert Tips

When building your team, keep in mind that the pitch is expected to be good for batters. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind, R Gurbaz

Batters: A Lakra, I Zadran, W Muhammad

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi, A Naseer

Bowlers: M Jawad, F Farooqi, Q Ahmad

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Aravind, R Gurbaz

Batters: A Lakra, I Zadran, H Zazai

All-rounders: A Omarzai, M Nabi, A Naseer

Bowlers: M Jawad, F Farooqi, Q Ahmad